Kevin Kisner Reveals Moment He Knew USA Were In Big Trouble At Ryder Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed a moment on Friday morning of the Ryder Cup where an astute course tactic used by Europe made him think the USA had already lost
Kevin Kisner has revealed the moment he knew the USA were in big trouble at the Ryder Cup as the Europeans got the jump on the hosts in their course strategy.
Keegan Bradley's side launched a brilliant Sunday fightback at Bethpage Black but the damage was already done on the opening two days with a European barrage putting them seven points ahead.
There's been plenty of fallout from such an eventful Ryder Cup - from the behavior of the New York fans to Bradley's pairings strategy, as well as some controversy over the course setup.
But Kisner says a big difference was how the Europeans played those course conditions after some heavy rain in the build-up - when it's clear they managed to outthink the Americans.
Kisner was out on the course in his role as a vice-captain when he noticed Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy hitting into the Bethpage rough on purpose, in order to take the spin off their approach shots.
And Kisner told the Foreplay podcast that when he realized that the Europeans had formulated this plan he knew that Team USA had no chance - although he used more agricultural language on the podcast.
"Tommy stands up there and just laces his ball that's obviously going into the rough," Kisner told the Foreplay podcast.
"As soon as he touches it Rory goes 'great shot' and Tommy picks his tee up. Rory's got like 80 yards to a front pin and he lands it a foot and it doesn't move.
"I got on the radio and said 'boys, I think we're f*****'
"I said 'these guys are purposely hitting it into the rough on the short holes to take the spin off'. Oh no, this is bad."
Fleetwood and McIlroy went on to win their Friday morning foursomes match 5&4 against Collin Morikawa and Harris English as part of a 3-1 opening session victory.
The green speeds in particular came in for criticism even from players such as Justin Thomas, who wanted faster putting surfaces to suit the Americans.
Bethpage staff hit back, with one claiming Team USA didn't play enough practice rounds and never asked for green speeds to be increased - with the entire saga just adding to the muddle that seemingly was the home side's preparation.
And given how Kisner was so surprised at the European tactic, that the USA failed to spot, it shows again how Donald's side have continually been one step ahead during their recent victories.
