Make sure you miss none of the action from Augusta National and The Masters.

The Masters TV Coverage 2021

2021’s edition of The Masters has come around almost immediately after Dustin Johnson slipped on the Green Jacket in November.

With the golf course looking as good as ever, the world’s best golfers are all in attendance looking to do the same as DJ come Sunday.

Given how well so many players are playing right now, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!

Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure that does not happen.

One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.

There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:

Sadly the BBC will show no live coverage from the event however, wherever you are in the world, there are still a number of ways for you to watch the event, for example by purchasing a VPN. That way you will have access to the excellent Masters website which has lots of coverage from Amen Corner, to Featured Groups.

Sky Sports Masters Coverage

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.

BBC Masters Coverage

The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.

Friday 9th – Round One Highlights

00:30-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

15:15-16:45 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday 10th – Round Two Highlights

00:50-02:20 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

10:30-12:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 11th – Round Three Highlights

00:05-01:35 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

11:30-13:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Monday 12th – Round Four Highlights

00:00-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

14:30-16:30 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Masters Coverage In The US

The coverage in the United States will be shared between The Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS.