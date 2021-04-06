Make sure you miss none of the action from Augusta National and The Masters.
The Masters TV Coverage 2021
2021’s edition of The Masters has come around almost immediately after Dustin Johnson slipped on the Green Jacket in November.
With the golf course looking as good as ever, the world’s best golfers are all in attendance looking to do the same as DJ come Sunday.
Given how well so many players are playing right now, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!
Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure that does not happen.
One of the best ways to watch the action will be through Sky Sports. Sky Sports will be showing live coverage of all four days on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf channels.
There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:
Existing Sky Customers – Upgrade to Sky Golf for £10
- With this upgrade you can get all four days action from The Masters for £10.
- You also get Live coverage each week from the European Tour as well as the PGA and LPGA Tours too.
- Additionally you can get a further upgrade to get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month as well.
New Customers – Get Sky bundles with big savings
- New customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).
Sadly the BBC will show no live coverage from the event however, wherever you are in the world, there are still a number of ways for you to watch the event, for example by purchasing a VPN. That way you will have access to the excellent Masters website which has lots of coverage from Amen Corner, to Featured Groups.
ExpressVPN
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
The Masters TV Coverage 2021
Sky Sports Masters Coverage
Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week.
- Thursday 2pm-7.30pm Featured Groups, 7.30pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Friday 2pm-7.30pm Featured Groups, 7.30pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Saturday 8pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Sunday 7pm-12.30am Sky Sports
BBC Masters Coverage
The BBC will only be showing highlights of the tournament this year and below are all the dates and times.
Friday 9th – Round One Highlights
00:30-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
15:15-16:45 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Saturday 10th – Round Two Highlights
00:50-02:20 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
10:30-12:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday 11th – Round Three Highlights
00:05-01:35 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
11:30-13:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Monday 12th – Round Four Highlights
00:00-02:00 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
14:30-16:30 – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Masters Coverage In The US
The coverage in the United States will be shared between The Golf Channel, ESPN and CBS.
- Thursday 8am-3pm Golf Channel, 3pm-7.30pm ESPN
- Friday 8am-3pm Golf Channel, 3pm-7.30pm ESPN
- Saturday 9am-3pm Golf Channel, 3pm-7pm CBS
- Sunday 9am-2pm Golf Channel, 2pm-7pm CBS