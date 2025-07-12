10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Amundi Evian Championship

Following Friday's completion of play at The Amundi Evian Championship, the cutline was set at two-over-par.

A number of big names made the weekend but, following Charley Hull's withdrawal from the competition due to illness, many big names also failed to make the weekend at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Linn Grant (+3)

LPGA Tour winner, Linn Grant, narrowly missed the weekend by one shot after the Swede made five bogeys on the back nine of her second round to card a two-over-par 73.

Ruoning Yin (+3)

Ruoning Yin won't be around to try and win her sixth LPGA Tour event this weekend, as she returned rounds of 72 and 73 to also finish one shot outside the cutline.

Carlota Ciganda (+4)

With rounds of 74 and 72, Carlota Ciganda finished four-over-par to not make the weekend. A double bogey on the penultimate hole on Friday definitely did not help her chances of staying in France for two more days.

Yuka Saso (+4)

The two-time US Women's Open champion won't be able to add to her Major tally this weekend, as she finished two shots outside the cutline with rounds of 74 and 72.

Maja Stark (+4)

Maja Stark also carded rounds of 72 and 74 to miss the weekend. The Swede, who recently won the US Women's Open, won't be able to carry on her excellent run of form on Saturday or Sunday.

Lydia Ko (+5)

Six bogeys in her second round meant Lydia Ko would not be competing at Evian Resort Golf Club come the weekend following rounds of 73 and 74.

A Lim Kim (+5)

A Lim Kim shot a second round 76, which included six bogeys, that left her three shots outside the cutline.

Anna Nordqvist (+6)

Three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist won't be able to add to that tally this weekend following rounds of 73 and 75, leaving her four shots outside the cutline.

Lilia Vu (+6)

Lilia Vu also carded rounds of 73 and 75 to miss the cut. The American made six bogeys on her back nine on Friday, four of which were in a row, and will be ruing a missed opportunity to make the weekend.

Hannah Green (+8)

Hannah Green shot rounds of 73 and 77 to miss the cut by six shots, with her second round including three double bogeys.