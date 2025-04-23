How To Watch Chevron Championship 2025: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

It's time for the first women's Major of 2025 and in this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the information on how to watch The Chevron Championship, including live streams and TV broadcasts, from wherever you are in the world.

The Chevron Championship key information • Dates: April 24–27, 2025 • Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas, USA. • TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Free stream: LPGA (geo-restricted) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The first women’s Major of 2025 takes place this week in Texas, where Nelly Korda is the defending champion. Last year she made history at this tournament when she equalled Nancy Lopez and Annika Sörenstam’s record for five consecutive wins on the LPGA tour.

That year Korda had come into the tournament as the overwhelming favourite such was dominance of the early-season LPGA events. But this year there have been eight LPGA tournaments – with eight different winners.

World No.1 Korda is not one of them, as she has yet to win this year. World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul has done so, on the Ladies European Tour. The 22-year-old Thai golfer has yet to win a Major, but has seven top-10 Major finishes.

The Chevron Championship has had many changes of name since the tournament was founded in 1972 by Dinah Shore. In 1983 the tournament was elevated to Major status and is now one of the five women’s Majors held annually.

Originally played at Mission Hills Country Club in California, it moved to The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas in 2023. It is played over a Jack Nicklaus design with water in play on many holes.

When Amy Alcott won the event for the second time, in 1988, she jumped into the pond by the 18th green, thus establishing a tradition which has continued over to the new venue. The lake at Carlton Woods between the 9th and 18th holes was cleared and had anti-alligator netting installed and a dock and ladder built to allow for the tradition to continue.

Are there any free live streams for The Chevron Championship?

Live streaming of the 2025 Chevron Championship is available for free on the LPGA video channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, with full broadcast streaming available in those countries without a TV broadcast partner. The US and UK are among the countries that are geo-blocked, but see below for the full list of broadcasters.

Additionally, LPGA.com will live stream the ESPN+ Featured Groups broadcast everywhere except in the United States and Spain.

Overseas right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch The Chevron Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Chevron Championship in the US

There are a few options for watching The Chevron Championship in the US, with NBC showing the event on its network that includes The Golf Channel and the Peacock streaming platform.

The Chevron Championship on NBC

The opening two rounds of The Chevron Championship, on April 24 and April 25 will go out on The Golf Channel, while the weekend rounds will be shown on NBC, with a simulcast available on Peacock.

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is The Golf Channel. No cable? No problem. There are plenty of good 'cord-cutting' streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online. Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, while Fubo plans start from $84.99 with a free trial.

The Chevron Championship TV Timings Thursday, April 24: 10am–3pm & 6-8pm (Golf Channel) Friday, April 25: 10am–3pm & 6-8pm (Golf Channel) Saturday, April 26: 2pm–3pm (Peacock); 3pm–6pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday, April 27: 2pm–3pm (Peacock); 3pm–6pm. (NBC/Peacock)

You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is only for cable customers who log in with their cable credentials.

The third and fourth rounds, on April 26 and 27, will go out live on the main NBC channel. These broadcasts will be available on Peacock, where plans start from $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.

The Chevron Championship on ESPN+

ESPN+ will be showing streaming coverage of featured groups on all four days of the tournament (times in ET):

Thursday, April 24: 9am–7.30pm

9am–7.30pm Friday, April 25: 9am–7.30pm

9am–7.30pm Saturday, April 26: 8.30am–5pm

8.30am–5pm Sunday, April 27: 8.30am–5pm

Watch The Chevron Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch The Chevron Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package – prices will vary by provider.

The Chevron Championship Timings (UK) Thursday, April 24: 4pm–8pm & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7pm (Sky Sports Main Event) Friday, April 25: 4pm–8pm & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-6pm (Sky Sports Main Event) Saturday, April 26: 7.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports+); 8pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event) Sunday, April 27: 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports+)

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch The Chevron Championship in Canada

In Canada, the first two rounds of The Chevron Championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel in Canada.

How to watch The Chevron Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Chevron Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

The Chevron Championship: watch around the world

Chevron Championship: TV schedule and timings

Thursday 24th April – Round One:

• US (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

• Canada (ET): 11am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel Canada)

• UK (GMT): 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am–5am (Friday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Friday 25th April – Round Two:

• US (ET): 9am 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

• Canada (ET): 11am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel Canada)

• UK (GMT): 4pm–8pm & 11pm–1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-6pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 1am-5am (Saturday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Saturday 26th April – Round Three:

• US (ET): 10am–3pm & 6–8pm (Golf Channel/NBC Digital)

• UK (GMT): 7.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports+); 8pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEDT): 4am–8am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)

Sunday 24th April – Round Four:

• US (ET): 2pm–3pm (Peacock/NBC Digital); 3pm–6pm. (NBC/Peacock)

• UK (GMT): 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports+)

• Australia (AEDT): 4am–8am (Monday) (Fox Sports 505/Kayo)