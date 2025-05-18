Watch The PGA Championship Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play As Scheffler Leads Surprise Contender Noren

Today, May 18, marks the grand finale of the PGA Championship 2025, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the final round at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead over Alex Noren into the final day after both shot third-round 65s.

Noren, who is playing only his second event this year following injury, climbed 15 places on the day; Scheffler four as Saturday lived up to its nickname of Moving Day. Davis Riley (up 14) and JT Poston (up 4) now share third place and Jon Rahm clambered 22 places to join in a three-way tie for 5th.

Scheffler played the final five holes in five under to pull way from the field –at one stage five players had been tied in the lead. Both of Scheffler's previous Major wins came after he lead after the third round. Can it make it a third time?

Or can Noren, who has 10 wins on the DP World Tour, but none since 2018, become a surprise winner? The 42-year-old Swede has two top-10s in 39 Major appearances.

Or can someone else from the chasing pack put together a winning final round if Scheffler stumbles slightly?

We have all the information on how to tune in to watch the final round play out, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championship today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in the US

The final round of the PGA Championship sees TV coverage in the US split between ESPN and CBS.

ESPN will carry the early coverage from 8am-1pm ET, before CBS takes over from 1pm-7pm ET for the all-important final strokes of the competition.

ESPN are putting the earliest action on their streaming platform, ESPN+ ($11.99 a month), where you'll also find the multi-feed streams for featured groups and holes. On the main ESPN TV channel the PGA Championship final round is on from 10am-1pm ET today.

CBS has six hours of the crucial PGA Championship coverage today from 1pm until the conclusion of the tournament around 7pm. The TV telecast is also available on their streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll also find those multi-feed options.

Paramount+ usually costs $12.99 a month for the Showtime package you need to watch the PGA Championship, but new customers can take advantage of a one-week free trial.

What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS today?

8am-10am ET – ESPN+

10am-1pm ET – ESPN

1pm-7pm ET – CBS / Paramount+

Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with eight hours of coverage on the final day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday May 18.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?

The main broadcast of the PGA Championship today on Sky Sports runs from 4pm BST through to midnight.

Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in Canada

In Canada, the final day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Sunday May 18.

Main coverage will run all day from 8am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the second round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Monday May 19 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.

You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Paramount+ is offering a week for free for new and returning customers, so you could catch the CBS broadcast there. Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.

Watch the PGA Championship Final Round from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

What time does the PGA Championship start today?

The first players off the tee today, May 18, in the final round of the PGA Championship are Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia at 8.10am ET / 1.10pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.

Coverage on ESPN+ and TSN4 starts from the off at 8am ET. In the UK, Sky Sports won't have the first three hours but will broadcast the PGA Championship from 4pm BST through to midnight.

The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 14, 15, 16, with streaming firing up around 12pm ET. Today there are six featured groups - four in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today

► ESPN (US): 8am-10m ET on ESPN+, 10am-1pm on ESPN

► CBS (US): 1pm-7pm

► Sky Sports (UK): 4pm-12am BST

► TSN (Canada): 8am-7pm ET

► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Monday)

What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?

These are the six groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters. Times in ET

Morning

8.45am-1.15pm: T Kim, M Kim

T Kim, M Kim 9.25am-1.55pm: Fleetwood, Morikawa

Fleetwood, Morikawa 9.35am-2.05pm: Schauffele, Burns

Schauffele, Burns 9.45am-2.15pm: Bezuidenhout, McIlroy





Afternoon

2pm-6.30pm: Finau, DeChambeau

Finau, DeChambeau 2.20pm-6.50pm: Rahm, Si Woo Kim

What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?

14

15

16

Coverage begins from around 12pm ET

PGA Championship: Final Round Leaders' Tee Times

Times in ET/BST. Score to par after 54 holes in brackets.

12.50pm/5.50pm: Ryan Fox (-3), Max Greyserman (-3)

Ryan Fox (-3), Max Greyserman (-3) 1pm/6pm: Denny McCarthy (-3), Ryan Gerard (-3)

Denny McCarthy (-3), Ryan Gerard (-3) 1.10pm/6.10pm: Lucas Glover (-3), Cam Davis (-3)

Lucas Glover (-3), Cam Davis (-3) 1.20pm/6.20pm: Joe Highsmith (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4)

Joe Highsmith (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4) 1.30pm/6.30pm: Matt Wallace (-4), Adam Scott (-4)

Matt Wallace (-4), Adam Scott (-4) 1.40pm/6.40pm: Matthieu Pavon (-5), Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)

Matthieu Pavon (-5), Matt Fitzpatrick (-5) 2pm/7pm: Tony Finau (-5), Bryson DeChambeau (-5)

Tony Finau (-5), Bryson DeChambeau (-5) 2.10pm/7.10pm: Jhonattan Vegas (-6), Keegan Bradley (-5)

Jhonattan Vegas (-6), Keegan Bradley (-5) 2.20pm/7.20pm: Jon Rahm (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6)

Jon Rahm (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6) 2.30pm/7.30pm: Davis Riley (-7), JT Poston (-7)

Davis Riley (-7), JT Poston (-7) 2.40pm/7.40pm: Scottie Scheffler (-11), Alex Noren (-8)