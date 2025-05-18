Watch The PGA Championship Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play As Scheffler Leads Surprise Contender Noren
How to catch all the action from the final day at Quail Hollow
Today, May 18, marks the grand finale of the PGA Championship 2025, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the final round at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.
PGA Championship on TV today: Quick guide
► Final Round start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST
► US: ESPN – via Sling (50% off) – for early coverage | CBS / Paramount+ for main coverage
► UK: Sky Sports
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler takes a three-shot lead over Alex Noren into the final day after both shot third-round 65s.
Noren, who is playing only his second event this year following injury, climbed 15 places on the day; Scheffler four as Saturday lived up to its nickname of Moving Day. Davis Riley (up 14) and JT Poston (up 4) now share third place and Jon Rahm clambered 22 places to join in a three-way tie for 5th.
Scheffler played the final five holes in five under to pull way from the field –at one stage five players had been tied in the lead. Both of Scheffler's previous Major wins came after he lead after the third round. Can it make it a third time?
Or can Noren, who has 10 wins on the DP World Tour, but none since 2018, become a surprise winner? The 42-year-old Swede has two top-10s in 39 Major appearances.
Or can someone else from the chasing pack put together a winning final round if Scheffler stumbles slightly?
We have all the information on how to tune in to watch the final round play out, so read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championship today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.
Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in the US
The final round of the PGA Championship sees TV coverage in the US split between ESPN and CBS.
ESPN will carry the early coverage from 8am-1pm ET, before CBS takes over from 1pm-7pm ET for the all-important final strokes of the competition.
ESPN are putting the earliest action on their streaming platform, ESPN+ ($11.99 a month), where you'll also find the multi-feed streams for featured groups and holes. On the main ESPN TV channel the PGA Championship final round is on from 10am-1pm ET today.
► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team
CBS has six hours of the crucial PGA Championship coverage today from 1pm until the conclusion of the tournament around 7pm. The TV telecast is also available on their streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll also find those multi-feed options.
Paramount+ usually costs $12.99 a month for the Showtime package you need to watch the PGA Championship, but new customers can take advantage of a one-week free trial.
► Who Are The CBS Sports Broadcast Team?
What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS today?
- 8am-10am ET – ESPN+
- 10am-1pm ET – ESPN
- 1pm-7pm ET – CBS / Paramount+
Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with eight hours of coverage on the final day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Sunday May 18.
► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.
What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?
The main broadcast of the PGA Championship today on Sky Sports runs from 4pm BST through to midnight.
Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in Canada
In Canada, the final day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Sunday May 18.
Main coverage will run all day from 8am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.
To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.
Watch the PGA Championship Final Round in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the second round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Monday May 19 in Australian time.
Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.
Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.
You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Paramount+ is offering a week for free for new and returning customers, so you could catch the CBS broadcast there. Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.
Watch the PGA Championship Final Round from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
What time does the PGA Championship start today?
The first players off the tee today, May 18, in the final round of the PGA Championship are Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia at 8.10am ET / 1.10pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.
Coverage on ESPN+ and TSN4 starts from the off at 8am ET. In the UK, Sky Sports won't have the first three hours but will broadcast the PGA Championship from 4pm BST through to midnight.
The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 14, 15, 16, with streaming firing up around 12pm ET. Today there are six featured groups - four in the morning and two in the afternoon.
Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.
Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today
► ESPN (US): 8am-10m ET on ESPN+, 10am-1pm on ESPN
► CBS (US): 1pm-7pm
► Sky Sports (UK): 4pm-12am BST
► TSN (Canada): 8am-7pm ET
► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Monday)
What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?
These are the six groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters. Times in ET
Morning
- 8.45am-1.15pm: T Kim, M Kim
- 9.25am-1.55pm: Fleetwood, Morikawa
- 9.35am-2.05pm: Schauffele, Burns
- 9.45am-2.15pm: Bezuidenhout, McIlroy
Afternoon
- 2pm-6.30pm: Finau, DeChambeau
- 2.20pm-6.50pm: Rahm, Si Woo Kim
What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?
- 14
- 15
- 16
Coverage begins from around 12pm ET
PGA Championship: Final Round Leaders' Tee Times
Times in ET/BST. Score to par after 54 holes in brackets.
- 12.50pm/5.50pm: Ryan Fox (-3), Max Greyserman (-3)
- 1pm/6pm: Denny McCarthy (-3), Ryan Gerard (-3)
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Lucas Glover (-3), Cam Davis (-3)
- 1.20pm/6.20pm: Joe Highsmith (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4)
- 1.30pm/6.30pm: Matt Wallace (-4), Adam Scott (-4)
- 1.40pm/6.40pm: Matthieu Pavon (-5), Matt Fitzpatrick (-5)
- 2pm/7pm: Tony Finau (-5), Bryson DeChambeau (-5)
- 2.10pm/7.10pm: Jhonattan Vegas (-6), Keegan Bradley (-5)
- 2.20pm/7.20pm: Jon Rahm (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6)
- 2.30pm/7.30pm: Davis Riley (-7), JT Poston (-7)
- 2.40pm/7.40pm: Scottie Scheffler (-11), Alex Noren (-8)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. Dodgy with driver or putter in hand, but can do the bits in between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Who Is Ryo Hisatsune’s Girlfriend?
PGA Tour pro Ryo Hisatsune’s girlfriend is Rirua Furukawa – here is what we know about her
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The PGA Championship
Finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship needn’t be all doom and gloom, with the guarantee of some eye-catching and hugely beneficial perks
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The PGA Championship
Finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship needn’t be all doom and gloom, with the guarantee of some eye-catching and hugely beneficial perks
-
'Me Going To LIV And Playing Worse In Majors Had Nothing To Do With Where I Was Playing Golf' - Jon Rahm Sends Out Major Form Message
The two-time Major winner remained adamant that a move to the LIV Golf League in 2023 isn't the reason for his poor run of results in recent Major championships
-
Jon Rahm Strikes Fan With Errant Shot At PGA Championship
Rahm made a move up the leaderboard on Saturday at the PGA Championship, but it was a shot at the 11th hole at Quail Hollow that was the big-talking point of his round
-
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?
The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday
-
PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship
-
The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
-
'Replace It With A Non-US-Based World PGA Event' - Golf Fans Suggest How To Improve PGA Championship
A new format? A new location? Better courses? Move it around the world? Just a few of your comments as to what could make the PGA Championship a better event