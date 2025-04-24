How To Watch Zurich Classic Of New Orleans: TV Coverage, Streaming, As Rory McIlroy Makes First Appearance Since Masters Victory

Watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week for a rare team-based event on the PGA Tour featuring the newly-crowned Masters champion Rory McIlroy, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans key information • Dates: April 24–27, 2025 • Venue: TPC Louisiana, USA • TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN+ (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports(Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans sees a top-class field team up in pairs, with a combination of Foursomes and Fourballs over four rounds of play from Thursday to Sunday.

McIlroy is the hottest property in golf after his Masters success netted him the career Grand Slam, and the Northern Irishman returns as the defending champion, having triumphed alongside Shane Lowry in 2024. There's no change to that winning formula, with the close friends pairing up once again this week at TPC Louisiana.

McIlroy and Lowry will start as the favourites at the bookmakers, but competition among the 80-pair field will come from the likes of Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai.

We have all the details you need to tune in this week, so read on for our guide on how to watch the Zurich Classic online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf in the US

Like many PGA Tour events, broadcast coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is split between multiple broadcasters, in this case NBC, CBS, and ESPN.

NBC's Golf Channel will have the opening two rounds and the early action from the final two rounds, but CBS has the vital late action from the final two rounds. Meanwhile, ESPN+ carries a multi-feed streaming operation, PGA Tour Live, all week.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the Golf Channel

There is no coverage on NBC itself but the broadcasting giant will have three hours of action from all four rounds on The Golf Channel.

You can stream The Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app but this is accessed via existing cable credentials. Otherwise, to watch the Golf Channel online, you'll need a 'cord-cutting' streaming service.

We rate DirecTV as the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans, with $69.99 per month getting you the Golf Channel, plus NBC, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+ so you can get that PGA Tour multi-feed streaming. Sling TVand Fubo are other good options.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans on CBS

The later action from the final two rounds is in the hands of CBS, with three hours of coverage on TV and online at Paramount+.

CBS comes on most cable packages but you can also stream it online at Paramount+, where plans start from $7.99 a month. You also get the multi-feed streaming service with Featured Groups and Featured Holes on Paramount+.

Multi-feed live streaming on ESPN+

For the most comprehensive coverage, PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will be showing various streams including a main feed, plus featured groups and holes.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Timings & Schedule in the US

Times in EDT

Thursday, April 24

8am-6pm: ESPN+

3pm-6pm: Golf Channel

Friday, April 25

8.45am-6pm: ESPN+

3pm-6pm: Golf Channel

Saturday, April 26

8.45am-6pm: ESPN+

1pm-3pm: Golf Channel

3pm-6pm: CBS / Paramount+

Sunday, April 27

8.45am-6pm: ESPN+

1pm-3pm: Golf Channel

3pm-6pm: CBS / Paramount+

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.

You can get Sky Sports on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans TV Timings (UK) Sky Sports Golf, times BST April 24: 1pm-4pm, 8pm-11pm April 25: 1.45pm-4pm, 8pm-11pm April 26: 2pm-11pm April 27: 3.30pm-11pm

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £26 per month right now.

Note that the first women's Major of 2025, the Chevron Championship, is taking place at the same time, so coverage is more limited for the first two days, before Chevron moves to Sky Sports Main Event for the final two rounds.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Canada

In Canada, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a live stream for the Zurich Classic, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of all the rounds.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a free trial available.

Are there any free live streams for Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

You can watch the Zurich Classic golf for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials.

Otherwise, the closest you're going to get is through Fancode in India, a streaming platform where a monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's just over $2 and just under £2. The service is geo-restricted so will only work in India. If you're away from India right now, you can still access your Fancode subscription by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Format

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans features a mix of Fourballs and Foursomes, with the pairs pairing up to form groups of four players on each hole.

Fourballs sees each player hit their own ball, while Foursomes sees each pair play one ball, alternating shots.

The Zurich Classic begins on Thursday, April 24, with a round of Fourballs, followed by Foursomes on Friday ahead of the cut for the top 33 teams and ties.

The weekend action sees Fourballs on Saturday and a final round of Foursomes on Sunday.