Women’s PGA Championship TV & Streaming: How To Watch The Women's Golf Major

Watch the Women's PGA Championship as the world's best players compete in women's golf's third Major of 2025, with all the details here on TV coverage and live streaming.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 Key Information Dates: June 19 - June 22 Venue: Fields Ranch East, PGA Frisco, Texas Free stream: Women’s PGA Championship website (countries with no broadcast partner) US: NBC, Golf Channel, Peacock

UK: Sky Sports



The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is the third women’s Major of the year and the final one this season on US soil, as the two remaining Majors are in France and Wales.

This is the first time the women’s game has visited PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East course, which was designed by Gil Hanse. The course only officially opened in May 2023 and that month it held it first Major – the Senior PGA Championship.

Its wide, sloping fairways, large, undulating greens, and heavy bunkering are set to become a regular sight as several more PGA Championships in the women’s, men’s and senior’s game have already been scheduled for here. There is a reason for that: the PGA of America is now based here.

In that Senior PGA Championship Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington in a playoff. Harrington said of the course: “There’s a lot of temptation out there, tempting lines to take off tee shots. It will come down to picking your moments, taking your chances.”

Some others said it was reminiscent of a links-style course, and Stricker referenced the “tricky wind”. The top five on the leaderboard of that tournament had three past Open champions on it.

As a new venue, there is little form to go on in picking a likely winner. But then then this championship has rarely played to form recently. Only four of the past 10 winners had previously won that season.

The field is headed by the top-three ranked golfers: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. But the past dozen Majors have provided 11 different winners.

Last year’s winner of the women’s PGA Championship was Amy Yang, a 34-year-old winning her maiden Major title in her 75th start. This championship could be as wide open as some of the fairways here.

Read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the Women’s PGA Championship 2025 online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025 for free?

Live streaming is available on the LPGA website for those countries without a LPGA broadcast partner.

Another way you could technically watch the US Women's Open for free is with a broadcaster free trial. Kayo Sports in Australia is currently offering one week free of charge for new customers.

Women’s PGA Championship 2025: How to watch from outside your country

There are plenty of ways to watch golf in 2025 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking.

Fortunately, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home, all while boosting your internet security.

Watch the Women’s PGA Championship 2025 in the US

NBC is the exclusive US rights-holder for the Women’s PGA Championship, spreading the event across its channels and platforms.

The main action from the final two days will air on the flagship NBC channel, which can also be live streamed on its online platform, Peacock. There will also be dedicated streams for featured groups on Peacock, which costs $7.99 per month.

To watch the early action on the opening two days, the Golf Channel is the place to go. To watch this online you'll need a cord-cutting service such as Sling or Fubo.

Watch Women’s PGA Championship 2025 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is your port of call as Sky Sports will exclusively televise action from the Women’s PGA Championship 2025 .

Locking down pretty much all golf coverage in the UK, Sky Sports is a great investment for golf fans. You can get Sky Sports channels in a traditional TV package, either with Sky or a third-party TV provider. For a streaming option with more flexibility, NowTV gives you all Sky Sports channels on a daily or monthly basis, priced at £34.99 a month or £14.99 for a day pass.

Watch Women’s PGA Championship 2025 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch the Women’s PGA Championship 2025 on Fox Sports 505 or on Kayo Sports, the streaming platform of Fox Sports. Daily main coverage is available as well as the extra streams for featured groups.

Kayo plans start from $30 per month, with a seven-day free trial available.

How to watch Women’s PGA Championship in Canada

In Canada, live action from the first two days of Women’s PGA Championship is being broadcast on the Golf Channel Canada.

Women’s PGA Championship 2025: TV Schedule

Thursday, 19th June – Round 1

• US (ET): 11am-3pm & 6pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

• UK (BST): 4pm-8pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event); 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 1am-5am (Friday) (Fox Sports 505)

Friday, 20th June – Round 2

• US (ET): 11am-3pm & 6pm-8pm (Golf Channel)

• UK (BST): 4pm-8pm (Sky Sports Golf); 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 1am-5am (Saturday) (Fox Sports 505)

Saturday, 21st June – Round 3

• US (ET): 11am-1.30pm (Peacock);1.30pm-6pm (NBC)

• UK (BST): 5.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf); 7.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 1am-8.30am (Sunday) (Fox Sports 505)

Sunday, 22nd June – Round 4

• US (ET): 11am-3pm (Peacock); 3pm-6pm (NBC)

• UK (BST): 7pm-11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

• Australia (AEST): 1am-8pm (Monday) (Fox Sports 505)