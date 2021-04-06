Here are all the details on how you can watch the Major Championship whilst in the United Kingdom.

How To Watch The Masters In The UK

2021’s edition of The Masters is shaping up to be a very interesting tournament.

Aside from Tiger Woods, all of the world’s best are in attendance for the first Major of the calendar year. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion after his record-breaking victory in November last year.

He will be looking to stave off the challenges of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who has just had his first child just before the tournament. Of course there are also a whole host of other stars looking to slip themselves into the Green Jacket come Sunday.

Acknowledging all of this, we could be in for a tense and thrilling tournament, and despite there being no live coverage on the BBC this year, there are still several ways to get your golfing fix.

Below we have given all the details on how you can watch the event in the UK.

The tournament will be televised on Sky Sports and below are all the details and coverage start times so you don’t miss any of the action.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:

Existing Sky Customers – Upgrade to Sky Golf for £10 With this upgrade you can get all four days action from The Masters for £10.

You also get Live coverage each week from the European Tour as well as the PGA and LPGA Tours too.

Additionally you can get a further upgrade to get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month as well. More Info

New Customers – Get Sky bundles with big savings New customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off). More Info

Finally if you do not want to get Sky, you can wait for the BBC highlights shows which take place at the times below.

Thursday 8th

21:00-22:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

22:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Friday 9th

Round one highlights

00:30-02:00 – BBC Two

15:15-16:45 – BBC Two

Round two live

20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Saturday 10th

Round two highlights

00:50-02:20 – BBC Two

10:30-12:00 – BBC Two

Round three live

20:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Sunday 11th

Round three highlights

00:05-01:35 – BBC Two

11:30-13:00 – BBC Two

Round four live

21:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips

Monday 12th

Round four highlights