Here are all the details on how you can watch the Major Championship whilst in the United Kingdom.
How To Watch The Masters In The UK
2021’s edition of The Masters is shaping up to be a very interesting tournament.
Aside from Tiger Woods, all of the world’s best are in attendance for the first Major of the calendar year. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion after his record-breaking victory in November last year.
He will be looking to stave off the challenges of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who has just had his first child just before the tournament. Of course there are also a whole host of other stars looking to slip themselves into the Green Jacket come Sunday.
Acknowledging all of this, we could be in for a tense and thrilling tournament, and despite there being no live coverage on the BBC this year, there are still several ways to get your golfing fix.
Below we have given all the details on how you can watch the event in the UK.
The tournament will be televised on Sky Sports and below are all the details and coverage start times so you don’t miss any of the action.
- Thursday 2pm-7.30pm Featured Groups, 7.30pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Friday 2pm-7.30pm Featured Groups, 7.30pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Saturday 8pm-12.30am Sky Sports
- Sunday 7pm-12.30am Sky Sports
At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
There are a couple of avenues you can go down here:
Existing Sky Customers – Upgrade to Sky Golf for £10
- With this upgrade you can get all four days action from The Masters for £10.
- You also get Live coverage each week from the European Tour as well as the PGA and LPGA Tours too.
- Additionally you can get a further upgrade to get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month as well.
New Customers – Get Sky bundles with big savings
- New customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).
Finally if you do not want to get Sky, you can wait for the BBC highlights shows which take place at the times below.
Thursday 8th
- 21:00-22:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
- 22:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
- 12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Friday 9th
Round one highlights
- 00:30-02:00 – BBC Two
- 15:15-16:45 – BBC Two
Round two live
- 20:30-00:00 BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
- 12:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Saturday 10th
Round two highlights
- 00:50-02:20 – BBC Two
- 10:30-12:00 – BBC Two
Round three live
- 20:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
- 19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Sunday 11th
Round three highlights
- 00:05-01:35 – BBC Two
- 11:30-13:00 – BBC Two
Round four live
- 21:00-00:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live
- 19:00-00:00 – Live text commentary on BBC Sport website, with in-play clips
Monday 12th
Round four highlights
- 00:00-02:00 – BBC Two
- 14:30-16:30 – BBC Two