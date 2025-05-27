Padraig Harrington Involved In Bizarre Rules Incident While In Contention At Senior PGA Championship

Midway through the back nine on Sunday, Padraig Harrington led by two strokes but, by the end of play, the three-time Major winner found himself missing out by a single shot.

After 13 holes, Harrington was one clear and, at the par 4 14th, the 53-year-old would make a birdie following a bizarre rules incident.

Finding the green with his second shot at the 14th, an upcoming birdie would give him the chance to extend his lead even further.

However, sitting 30-feet from the flag, it was revealed that a bird had left droppings on the green, which just so happened to be in the line of Harrington's golf ball and the flag.

You may wonder, what happens next? Well, under Rule 15.1a: “You may remove a loose impediment without penalty anywhere on or off the course, and may do so in any way (such as by using your hand, foot, club or other equipment).”

Being droppings, they do come under the description of a loose impediment, but Harrington went on to explain that the droppings weren't exactly lose, hence why he called in a rules official for guidance.

Eventually, the rules official did confirm to Harrington that he could remove the item from his line before hitting his shot. What's more, the Irishman went on to hole the putt for birdie, moving two clear at the time.

“It was a big lump of bird… I wasn’t sure how much I could scrape it,” Harrington explained on Sunday. “I know you can brush it off, but I had to actually scrape it off the green.”

Although Harrington went two shots clear, a costly double bogey at the 15th wiped out his advantage and, with a bogey at the 18th, it meant he finished one shot back of eventual winner, Angel Cabrera.

"I've had a lifelong problem with getting confident and cocky and I did on the 15th tee box, it was such a simple tee shot," admitted Harrington after his runner-up finish.

"I just totally didn't get into it (the tee shot) enough and then panicked at the last moment and hit a big hook. It's always plagued me my whole life since I've been a kid. I just get over-confident.

"I'd be much better off if I got to the 15th hole and there was water everywhere. Probably would've done a better job. I just sometimes... it follows me around."