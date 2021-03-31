There are a whole series of trophies awarded at the US Masters relating not only to overall performance, but to achievements on individual holes and in each round

The Trophies Awarded At The Masters

The most famous of the trophies awarded at the the Masters is the Green Jacket. This sartorial tradition began in 1949 but there are plenty more trophies awarded at the year’s first major.

From the outset of the tournament, in 1934, the champion has been given a gold medal. This medal is 3.4 inches in diameter and features a view of the clubhouse from behind the Founders Circle.

The Masters Trophy, which depicts the Augusta National clubhouse, was first awarded in 1961.

Just as the Green Jackets are now, this trophy was made in England. It is made of more than 900 separate pieces of silver, and the winners’ names are engraved on it.

But the Masters Trophy remains at the club. So in 1993 it was decided to award a sterling silver replica of the trophy that the champion could keep.

There is also a permanent trophy for the runner up, on which his name is engraved and, like the main trophy, does not leave the club.

However, since 1951, the runner-up also receives a 1.7 ounce silver medallion, of the same size as the winner’s gold medallion, to take away. Also, starting in 1978, the runner-up has also been awarded a Silver Salver.

In 1952, the Masters began presenting the low amateur with a Silver Cup. This can only be won by an amateur who has made the cut. If no amateurs make the cut, it is not awarded.

In 1954, the trophies awarded at the Masters were expanded, with additional ones for individual rounds and holes.

The day’s low score wins a crystal vase. A hole-in-one wins a crystal bowl, and an eagle earns a pair of crystal goblets.

When in 1967 Bruce Devlin made an albatross on the 8th hole, it was decided this deserved a special trophy, and so a large crystal bowl was ordered to be made.

It was also announced that one was also being made for Gene Sarazen, who had made an albatross on the 15th in 1935, an event commemorated by naming the bridge to the 15th green at Augusta National, the Sarazen Bridge.

The winner of the traditional Wednesday Par-3 Competition wins a crystal bowl.

The man who won the most trophies at a single Masters is Ken Venturi. At the 1956 Masters the then amateur golfer won the runner-up awards, the low amateur one, and also trophies for the day’s low score on days 1 and 2, and for his two eagles during the tournament.

Jack Nicklaus, who has won the most Masters titles, has also won the most Masters trophies, with 53.