The 4 Players Hitting It Further Than Bryson DeChambeau At The 2025 Masters
Bryson DeChambeau is renowned for his immense power and distance off the tee, so I was interested to learn these four players are outdriving him at The Masters
Bryson DeChambeau has dominated in the driving distance stats for quite some time, consistently appearing towards the top of the table in this measure during both his PGA Tour and LIV Golf career.
Hitting a long ball at The Masters provides a strong advantage in the pursuit of a Green Jacket, with some notable past winners at Augusta National being well-known for their powerful tee shots and incredible distance with the driver.
The likes of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and even current defending champion Scottie Scheffler can send the ball with the best of them, but this year a surprising name (along with a couple you might expect) has entered the fray in the distance race - with four players currently hitting it further than Bryson DeChambeau...
4 Players Hitting It Further Than Bryson DeChambeau At The 2025 Masters
1. Noah Kent
Leading the way is amateur Noah Kent, who despite his lack of Augusta National experience let rip with the driver during the first round of the driver.
According to live tournament stats from Data Golf, The US Amateur runner-up had an impressive driving distance average of 320 yards, which helped him to outrank some of the biggest names in the sport.
Three birdies, four bogeys and three double-bogeys lead to an opening 79, leaving him a little bit to do in order to make it safely through to the weekend.
2. Rory McIlroy
It will come as no surprise that Rory McIlroy ranks towards the top of the driving distance stats after round one at The Masters. The four-time Major winner ranks 6th on the PGA Tour this season and frequently resides towards the top end of this measure.
His driving distance average was 318.5 yards on route to turbulent level par opening round, where two late double-bogeys wiped out the good work from earlier in the day.
That measures 2.5 yards longer than Bryson's driving distance average(316 yards), and Rory will be hoping to utilise his length off the tee over the final three rounds in the pursuit of the Career Grand Slam.
I can't really believe I am writing this, but Patrick Cantlay has beaten Bryson DeChambeau's driving distance average for the first 18 holes at The Masters.
Cantlay currently ranks 94th for driving distance on the PGA Tour this season, and his best ranking in the last five years on tour has been 37th place.
Still, an average of 316.2 yards helped him to gain more than a stroke on the field off the tee at Augusta National on Thursday, beating Bryson's distance average by 0.2 yards... hey, they all count!
4. Rasmus Hojgaard
Speaking of big hitters, Rasmus Hojgaard was one of the longest drivers on the DP World Tour before securing his PGA Tour card for 2025, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down after ranking 10th for same measure in the early stages of the season stateside.
In the first round at Augusta National, the World No.37 had an average driving distance of 316.1 yards, which helped him to card a one-over par 73.
In a similar fashion to Rory, late mistakes cost Rasmus and he will he hoping to use his power to charge up the leaderboard over the remaining 54 holes.
Who Was The Next Best Behind Bryson?
Ludvig Aberg
The young Swedish sensation is ranked 37th for driving distance on the PGA Tour this season, with an average of almost 307 yards, but he really supercharged his efforts for Augusta National.
In the opening round, Aberg had a driving distance average of 315.4 yards, less than one yard behind Bryson DeChambeau and just over three yards behind Rory McIlroy.
With a solid opening round of 68, he is in prime position for another strong push towards the Green Jacket for a second consecutive year.
Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
