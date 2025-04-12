Rory McIlroy Fires Back-To-Back 370-Yard Monster Drives In Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start To Lead The Masters

We know that Rory McIlroy is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the history of the sport, but even his first two tee shots at Augusta National on Saturday caught everyone by surprise.

Rory McIlroy starts his third round with a 371-yard drive on the first hole. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fJKJYQ2e0DApril 12, 2025

Paired alongside Corey Conners, McIlroy was first on the tee and, pulling out driver, the 35-year-old pounded his tee shot 371-yards, which was 56-yards further than the second longest drive of the day from Patrick Cantlay.

In fact, McIlroy was 97-yards ahead of Conners' 274-yard tee shot, with McIlroy then going on to fire in a wedge to 15-feet and holing the putt for the birdie to close the gap to leader, Justin Rose, to just one shot.

Not done there, the 35-year-old then teed it up and vaulted his tee shot 369-yards at the par 5 second, with McIlroy leaving just 219-yards into the flag.

Eagle for the solo lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gzdEIgccmaApril 12, 2025

Although he then fired it over the green with his approach, McIlroy lit up Augusta National once again, with the Northern Irishman chipping in for eagle to take the outright lead at nine-under.

What's more, after another bullet tee shot at the driveable third, he then pitched to eight-feet and holed another birdie putt to get to 10-under, meaning he is now nine-under for his last 12 holes.

