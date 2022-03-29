7 Big Names Missing The 2022 Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters has the smallest field of any of golf’s Major tournaments. With fewer than 100 teeing it up at Augusta National each year, it’s inevitable that a selection of notable players will miss out.

At the time of writing, 91 invites have been sent out with a further 16 former champions not playing.

Tiger Woods still may not be fit enough to make a start at this year’s Masters although rumours abound he will be there and is making a concerted effort to return for the week. Aside from Tiger, we’ve looked at the current invite list and noted some big-name absences. Playing this year’s Masters isn't going to happen for:

Phil Mickelson

Three-time champ Phil Mickelson will not be there (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his explosive comments on the PGA Tour and Saudi-involvement in golf, Phil Mickelson has said he’s taking a break from the game. There have been suggestions that Phil was encouraged not to attend the year's first Major. The 51-year-old is a six-time Major champion with three Masters titles to his name - 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Jason Day

Jason Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite finishing in a tie for third in the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January, Jason Day has slipped right down the World Ranking and is currently outside the top-100.

Day won the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and climbed to World Number 1 later in the season. He has won 12 times on the PGA Tour, most recently the Wells Fargo Championship of 2018.

The Australian was tied for second in the 2011 Masters won by Charl Schwartzel and was third in 2013. He played in each instalment of the competition between then and last season.

Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German is another former World Number 1 who will not be at Augusta this year. Martin Kaymer won the 2010 PGA Championship and spent eight weeks as the World’s top-ranked player in 2011. He won a second Major at the 2014 U.S. Open.

Kaymer has won 11 times on the European Tour and was 2014 Players Champion on the PGA Tour.

He played in every Masters from 2008 to 2019 but has not enjoyed a good record. His best finish was a tie for 16th in 2017.

Kaymer is currently down at 156th on the Official World Golf Ranking and hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish since the BMW International Open of last June.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter (Image credit: Getty Images)

European Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter will miss out on this year’s Masters. He’s played at Augusta 16 times in the past and has recorded three top-10 finishes.

Poulter had a chance to scramble in but couldn't get his ranking up sufficiently. He needed to move back into the world's top-50 but is currently 67th.

Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede who won a thrilling duel against Phil Mickelson to claim the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon has endured a poor run of form over the last couple of years and is now down to 232nd on the Official World Golf Ranking.

His Masters exemption from winning The Open is now up and he will miss The Masters for the first time since 2005. The European Ryder Cup captain's best finish at Augusta was a tie for fifth in 2018.

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has been a fixture at The Masters since 2010 (having made his debut as an amateur in 1998) and has often been a factor towards the conclusion of the tournament. Between 2012 and 2017, Kuchar posted four top-10 finishes with a best of tied third in 2012.

But it’s been a tough run for Kuchar in recent months and he’s dropped to 148th on the Official World Golf Ranking. Since last year’s Masters, he’s missed eight cuts and has only one top-10 finish to his name.

Rickie Fowler

No Masters for Rickie this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour winner, has long been touted as a potential winner at Augusta and he has three top-10 finishes at Augusta. In 2018 he was runner-up, finishing just a shot behind Patrick Reed.

But Fowler has not been on form and has dropped to 122nd on the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2022, his best finish has been a tie for 42nd in the Honda Classic.