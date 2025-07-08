ISCO Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win
Find out who the Golf Monthly team are backing at the ISCO Championship, which takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club for the very first time
A bumper-filled weekend of golf, which includes the Genesis Scottish Open and Amundi Evian Championship, concludes on Sunday with the ISCO Championship.
Making its 10th appearance on the PGA Tour calendar, the alternate event has produced some exciting finishes throughout its short history, with it providing a big opportunity for those not present at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
Last year, Englishman Harry Hall overcame a five-man playoff to claim a maiden PGA Tour title, chipping in for a birdie on the third playoff hole to win.
Although he doesn't return to defend his title, instead playing at the Genesis Scottish Open, there are some recognizable names teeing it up at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Last year, the ISCO Championship set the record for the lowest 36-hole cut at a PGA Tour event at eight under par but, being at a new venue, it will be interesting to see what happens at the $4 million tournament.
ISCO Championship Course Guide: Hurstbourne Country Club
Previously known as the Barbasol Championship, the now ISCO Championship was previously held at the Grand National course of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, before moving to Keene Trace Golf Club.
Now, after five editions of the event at Keene Trace, the ISCO Championship will come from Hurstbourne Country Club's Championship course, a par 70 that measures around 7,056 yards.
Hurstbourne Country Club was established in 1966, with the Championship layout redesigned by Keith Foster and renovated in 2004. For the ISCO Championship, the two nines will be switched from the course's usual layout.
Featuring four par 3s, 12 par 4s and two par 5s, the longest of which measures 565 yards, it has a total of 68 bunkers and seven water hazards, which play their part on six holes.
In fact, Hurstbourne Country Club is the fourth shortest course on the PGA Tour's calendar and, possessing the third smallest greens on the circuit, approach play will be a big part on a course that may be suited towards the shorter hitters.
ISCO Championship Previous Winners
Year
Winner
Score
2024
Harry Hall
-22 (Playoff - Zac Blair, Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Matthew NeSmith)
2023
Vincent Norrman
-22 (Playoff - Nathan Kimsey)
2022
Trey Mullinax
-25 (1 Stroke)
2021
Seamus Power
-21 (Playoff - J.T. Poston)
2020
Cancelled Due To COVID
Cancelled Due To COVID
2019
Jim Herman
-26 (1 Stroke)
2018
Troy Merritt
-23 (1 Stroke)
2017
Grayson Murray
-21 (1 Stroke)
2016
Aaron Baddeley
-18 (Playoff - Si Woo Kim)
2015
Scott Piercy
-19 (3 Strokes)
ISCO Championship Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Emiliano Grillo (+1600)
- Michael Thorbjornsen (+1600)
- Kevin Roy (+1800)
- Rico Hoey (+2000)
- Jackson Koivun (+2200)
- Mark Hubbard (+2200)
- Vince Whaley (+2500)
- Beau Hossler (+2800)
- Cameron Champ (+2800)
- Patrick Fishburn (+3000)
- Seamus Power (+3000)
- S.H. Kim (+4000)
- Chan Kim (+4500)
- Chandler Phillips (+4500)
- Kris Ventura (+4500)
- Sam Ryder (+4500)
- All other players priced at +5000 or higher
ISCO Championship Betting Picks
Favorite: Jackson Koivun (+2200)
I’ll be honest, I don’t like these odds for a 20-year-old college golfer being fifth-favorite in a field of veteran pros and established PGA, DP World and Korn Ferry Tour professionals, but that shows you just how good Koivun is.
I was going to pick him anyway, so I will make do with such short odds for the World No.1 amateur who is fresh off of a T11 at the John Deere Classic last week. Koivun has wrapped up his PGA Tour card already (he has deferred until 2026) which is another mark of his class. He won his second SEC Championship this year and has made three of four cuts on the PGA Tour so far in 2025, only missing the weekend at the US Open where he got off to a solid start but faded in round two. He looks to be a phenomenal talent and this could be a good week for him.
Sleeper: David Lipsky (+9000)
I was surprised to see Koivun’s odds so low and I was shocked to see Lipsky’s so high. The American bogeyed the 72nd hole at the John Deere to miss the playoff by one and finished solo third just a few days ago, so his game is clearly in very good shape right now.
I’m backing him to continue where he left off on Sunday evening. Having turned pro in 2011, Lipsky has been around the block on the DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Korn Ferry, and he’s on a long win drought of almost exactly five years since he claimed his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title.
Favorite: Rico Hoey (+2000)
Hoey claimed a T11 in his last start at the John Deere Classic, with the Filipino player starting to re-find his form after two missed cuts in five starts.
Why I've opted for Hoey this week is down to his impressive stats in the long game department, with the 29-year-old ranking first in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, as well as sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Hitting 71.33% of greens in regulation, which is second best on the PGA Tour, if the putter hots up, something that we saw briefly at the John Deere Classic, it could be another strong week for Hoey.
Sleeper: Kazuma Kobori (+10000)
After a poor run of results, Kobori has flipped the switch over the last few weeks, finishing T16 at the Italian Open and a solo third result at the BMW International Open.
The 23-year-old's strong run of results on the DP World Tour is a promising sign and, on a course which should suit the 23-year-old's game, I like his chances at high odds. Ranking second in driving accuracy for the whole of the DP World Tour, Kobori is sat inside the top 25 for average putts per round and putts per green in regulation, so if he can put some approach shots close, he may well challenge at Hurstbourne Country Club.
Favorite: Emiliano Grillo (+1600)
Following an excellent performance at the John Deere Classic and a runner-up finish there, the perennially-accurate Grillo should enjoy another good week at the ISCO Championship.
His lack of distance will not be an issue at the 7,000-yard course and his experience as the highest-ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings suggests his play has stood up to the test of far stronger fields already this term. Grillo gained 1.3 strokes on the field in putting last week, which is rare for the Argentinian. However, that maybe means he's found something that works for him. If he has, the rest of the field should watch out.
Sleeper: Jackson Suber (+7000)
Aside from a rare off-week with his irons at the John Deere Classic, which led to a missed cut, Suber has chained consecutive top-20s together and had been putting nicely for several weeks, leading me to believe he could be one to watch at the ISCO Championship.
His strengths lie in distance off the tee and premium iron play (inside the top-10 for SG: Approach on the PGA Tour in 2025), so even a modest week with the flat stick could see him compete for a top 10 in a slightly weaker field than usual.
How To Watch The ISCO Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 10th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Friday 11th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Saturday 12th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App) 5.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Sunday 13th July: 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App) 5.00 - 7.00pm (Golf Channel)
UK/BST
- Thursday 10th July: 9.30pm - 12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 11th July: 9.30pm - 12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 12th July: 9.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 13th July: 9.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
