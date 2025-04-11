14 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Masters
An exciting prospect is in-store over the weekend at The Masters, where a number of players missed the cut at Augusta National
The first two rounds of The Masters have thrown up some surprises and, at the halfway stage, it's Justin Rose who leads at eight-under-par.
Searching for his first victory since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Englishman leads a stacked leaderboard that includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Although a number of the world's elite are in contention, several players won't be featuring at the weekend, with Augusta National showing its teeth on Thursday and Friday.
Among those who missed the cut include Major champions, Green Jacket winners and experienced professionals. What's more, all five amateurs missed the weekend.
The cut line stood at two-over-par and, below, we have taken a look at the big names who missed the cut in Georgia.
Dustin Johnson (+3)
The 2020 Masters winners endured a bogey-double bogey finish to miss the weekend by a single stroke, with Johnson carding rounds of 74 and 73 to miss a fourth cut at The Masters.
Russell Henley (+3)
Henley had been fancied by many to produce a good result at Augusta National, but a seven-over-par first round of 79 meant he needed to go low on Friday to make the cut.
Although he fired a four-under 68, the American, who recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, was unable to make the weekend at The Masters, missing his first cut since 2013.
Bernhard Langer (+3)
In an emotional final day, Langer bogeyed the final hole to miss the cut by a single stroke, with the German participating in his 41st and final Masters.
A two-time winner of the Green Jacket, the German battled valiantly on Friday, but a double bogey at the 15th and a bogey at the 18th meant he missed the cut by a single shot.
Keegan Bradley (+3)
The US Ryder Cup captain had been an underdog coming in to The Masters and, following rounds of 74 and 73, Bradley would miss the cut line by a single shot.
Having made a hole-in-one during The Masters Par 3 Contest, the omen was there for the Major winner, but a bogey at the 17th meant he missed the cut by one shot.
Sergio Garcia (+4)
Following his LIV Golf Hong Kong victory, Garcia was fancied to produce a strong result at The Masters, but a 72 and four-over 76 meant he finished outside the cut line.
The 2017 champion missed the cut in 2023 and 2024 and hasn't registered a top 10 finish since his victory eight years ago.
Freddie Couples (+4)
Although unclear as to whether Couples has made his final appearance at Augusta National, the 1992 Masters winner produced a brave display on Friday.
Carding a one-under 71 on Thursday, the 65-year-old had six bogeys and a birdie on Friday, as a five-over 77 meant a four-over tournament total.
Tony Finau (+4)
A six-time PGA Tour winner, Finau came in to the championship with a fine record, but struggled over Thursday and Friday.
Claiming three top 10 finishes previously, Finau would muster rounds of 75 and 73 to finish four-over, two shots back of the two-over-par cut line.
Brooks Koepka (+5)
Koepka was one of the favorites going in to The Masters, but a bogey-quadruple bogey finish on Friday meant he finished at five-over-par.
The five-time Major winner was searching for a first Green Jacket and, on the 16th, he was level-par. However, Koepka would rue a costly finish to end his day well outside the cut line.
Adam Scott (+5)
The 2013 Masters champion produced rounds of 77 and 72 to miss the weekend comfortably at Augusta National.
Making his 24th appearance at The Masters, it's the first missed cut for the Australian since 2009, with Scott finishing five-over-par for the tournament.
Sepp Straka (+5)
Straka claimed The American Express in January but, at Augusta National, the Austrian struggled as rounds of 78 and 71 meant he finished five-over-par.
The Ryder Cup star, who is second in the FedEx Cup rankings, produced a six-over-par 78 on Thursday and, despite an under-par round on Friday, Straka would miss a first Masters cut.
Cameron Smith (+5)
Smith has an excellent record at The Masters, claiming five top 10 finishes in his last six starts.
However, despite a one-under 71 on Thursday, Smith struggled on Friday, as a double bogey and five bogeys led to a six-over 78 and five-over-par tournament total.
Phil Mickelson (+5)
The three-time Masters winner would rue a double bogey-bogey-par-bogey finish, with Mickelson missing his first tournament cut since 2016.
Lefty has enjoyed a great start to 2025, claiming two top 10 finishes on the LIV Golf League. However, during The Masters, Mickelson would card a 75 and 74 for a five-over tournament total.
Robert MacIntyre (+6)
After three top 10 finishes in four starts, MacIntyre was fancied to go well at Augusta National, but rounds of 75 and 75 meant he finished well back of the cut line.
Finishing with three bogeys on Friday, the Scotsman's six-over-par tournament total was some four shots back of the final cut.
Will Zalatoris (+8)
After a two-over-par 74 on Thursday, the American carded a six-over 78 that included three double bogeys, two bogeys and two birdies.
The missed cut is his first at The Masters, with Zalatoris enjoying a superb record that included a runner-up finish in 2021, as well as a T6 and T9 in 2022 and 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
