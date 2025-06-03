8 Big Names Missing The 2025 US Open
A number of big names won't be teeing it up at Oakmont, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler...
The 2025 US Open field is all but complete following the Longest Day in Golf where 10 sites saw 36-hole qualifiers for Oakmont.
The third men's Major of the year consists of most of the world's best players, from the top 60 in the OWGR to US Open champions of the past decade, Major winners from the last five years and other qualifiers.
But which notables won't be competing for the US Open trophy this year? We take a look at some of the standout names...
Tiger Woods
The 15-time Major champion, who won the US Open in 2000, 2002 and 2008, misses his fourth US Open in five years due to injury.
Woods underwent surgery on a ruptured achilles in March, which ruled him out for the entire season.
He missed the cut at Pinehurst last year and in his previous appearance at Winged Foot in 2020.
No official return date has been set but there's a chance he will tee it up with son Charlie in December's PNC Championship, where the use of carts is allowed in the 36-hole family tournament.
Sergio Garcia
Garcia's incredible 25-year run in the US Open is over after the Spaniard missed out on qualifying in Dallas last month to deal a big blow to his Ryder Cup chances.
The Ryder Cup record points scorer three-putted his final hole for bogey to come up one stroke shy of a playoff, meaning he will miss the US Open for the first time since 1999.
The LIV Golf star is not in The Open yet either, having played in both The Masters and PGA Championship so far this year.
Max Homa
Homa misses his first Major since the 2019 Open to end a run of 21 consecutive Major appearances.
The Californian's loss of form has been well publicized, with Homa currently ranked 90th in the world after teeing it up in last year's US Open as the World No.10.
The six-time PGA Tour winner came close to making the field via qualifying but three-putted his final hole and then lost out in a playoff to Cameron Young at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Ohio.
Rickie Fowler
Fowler also lost out in the playoff at Kinsale in Ohio along with Eric Cole and Chase Johnson, meaning he misses his third US Open in the last five years.
The popular American recently qualified for The Open via the Memorial Tournament, which he received a sponsor's invitation for, so he will play in two Majors this year after also teeing it up at the PGA Championship.
Fowler finished T2 at the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, while he was also T5 at Erin Hills in 2017 and at Los Angeles CC in 2023, where he was 54-hole leader.
Will Zalatoris
Zalatoris was 2nd to Matt Fitzpatrick at Brookline in 2022 but the talented American is sitting out of this year's Open due to a second back surgery after re-herniating two discs.
The 28-year-old will also miss the Open Championship next month and hopes to return to the PGA Tour in the fall.
Billy Horschel
Another big name on the sidelines is Billy Horschel, who had hip surgery last month.
Horschel is hoping to return to action in the late summer/fall as he looks set to once again miss out on a Ryder Cup debut.
The two-time BMW PGA Championship winner will miss his second US Open since his debut in 2013 at Merion, where he finished T4, which remains his best finish.
Alex Noren
Noren played in the PGA Championship final group with Scottie Scheffler last month but was unable to make the field for Oakmont this year.
The Swede, who has played in 11 US Opens, finished three back of the playoff at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Ohio to miss out for just the second time since 2014.
Luke Clanton
The FSU sensation makes his professional debut this week at the RBC Canadian Open after missing out at the York, Canada qualifier.
Clanton, who just missed out on the low amateur honors to Neal Shipley last year at Pinehurst, had an uncharacteristically poor day at the 36-hole qualifier, where he shot two-over-par to finish eight strokes back of the score needed to make it through.
