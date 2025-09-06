Preston Stout Facts: 12 Things To Know About The US Walker Cup Star
Get to know OSU's Preston Stout better with these facts about his impressive amateur career so far...
Preston Stout is one of the leading amateur golfers in the world, having won two Big 12 Championships and the NCAA Division 1 title alongside his OSU teammates as well as many other prestigious tournaments.
Get to know the Texan and 2025 Walker Cupper better with these facts about his career so far...
Preston Stout facts:
1. Stout is from Richardson, Dallas, Texas
2. He attends Oklahoma State University
3. His career-high position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 4th
4. The Texan represented the victorious Team USA at the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup
5. Stout joined Jordan Spieth as the only three-time winner of the Byron Nelson Junior Championship when he won it for the third consecutive year in 2023
6. Stout finished T22nd in his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the 2024 Veritex Bank Championship with a score of 18-under-par
7. He won the Big 12 Championship in both 2024 and 2025, becoming the second player in history to win it back-to-back after Ludvig Aberg and third two-time winner after Morgan Hoffman and Aberg.
8. Stout won the 2025 Northeast Amateur Invitational at Wannamoisett Country Club in Providence, Rhode Island by eight strokes. He matched the course record of 61 in his 54-hole total of nine-under-par
9. He helped OSU win the 2025 NCAA Division 1 championship
10. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2025 3M Open, where he missed the cut by one stroke after rounds of 68 and 70
11. Stout was named to the 2025 USA Waker Cup team for Cypress Point
12. He claimed medalist honors at the 2025 US Amateur and eventually lost to Niall Shiels Donegan 1 down in the last-16
Hometown
Richardson, Dallas, Texas
College
Oklahoma State University
Career-high WAGR
4th
Preston Stout wins:
- Northeast Amateur Invitational, 2025
- Big 12 Conference Men's Golf Championship, 2024 and 2025
- Byron Nelson Junior Championship, 2023, 2022 and 2021
- CT Pan Junior Championship, 2022
- AJGA Carolina Trace Junior, 2021
