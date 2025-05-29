Oklahoma State University Wins 12th Men's National Title
The OSU Cowboys defeated Virginia 4-1 in the championship match to win the 2025 NCAA Division 1 title
Oklahoma State University won its 12th men's NCAA Division 1 golf title after defeating Virginia 4-1 in the championship match at Omni La Costa.
The OSU Cowboys saw wins for Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Eric Lee, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang to secure the victory, with World Amateur Golf Ranking no.3 Ben James earning Virginia's sole point.
Sophomore Eric Lee, ranked 53rd in the WAGR, earned the crucial point for OSU vs Josh Duangmanee after birdieing the 17th with a 25-footer to go 1up down the last before taking the 18th with a birdie for a 2up victory.
It was the second consecutive match that Lee came up clutch after winning the 19th hole in the semi-final vs Mississippi just a day prior.
It is OSU's second national championship under head coach Alan Bratton, who oversaw the University's last title in 2018.
The new-look side featured just two players who teed it up last year in California, with Lee and Ethan Fang moving over from California and freshman Falhberg-Johnsson making his debut.
"That’s what it’s all about," Bratton said.
"Oklahoma State has now won 12 championships, but it’s the first one with these kids. They’ve heard stories, and we’ve had some of our best players of all-time talk to them just a couple of weeks ago.
"Now they have their own stories to share and a responsibility for them to continue to deliver those messages to the younger players so that we can keep this thing going.
"You hope for that kind of chemistry in every group, and we’ve got it with this team.
"Fortunately, we have all these guys back, and we'll go to work on the next one starting tomorrow."
Oklahoma State ended the season with five consecutive tournament victories for a total of seven team titles for the campaign.
Earlier in the week, Ole Miss' Michael La Sasso won the individual title to qualify for the US Open and Masters. In the women's finals, Maria Jose Marin took the individual title before Northwestern defeated Stanford to win its first ever national championship.
Men's NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SCORES:
- Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (OSU) defeated Maxi Puregger, 3&1
- Eric Lee (OSU) defeated Josh Duangmanee (Virginia) 2UP
- Ben James (Virginia) defeated Preston Stout (OSU) 3&2
- Gaven Lane (OSU) defeated Paul Chang (Virginia) 4&3
- Ethan Fang (OSU) defeated Bryan Lee (Virginia) unfinished (1UP thru 15)
Oklahoma State 4-1 Virginia
