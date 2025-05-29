Oklahoma State University Wins 12th Men's National Title

The OSU Cowboys defeated Virginia 4-1 in the championship match to win the 2025 NCAA Division 1 title

Eric Lee celebrates winning OSU&#039;s championship match
Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee 2UP to secure OSU's winning point
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Oklahoma State University won its 12th men's NCAA Division 1 golf title after defeating Virginia 4-1 in the championship match at Omni La Costa.

The OSU Cowboys saw wins for Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Eric Lee, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang to secure the victory, with World Amateur Golf Ranking no.3 Ben James earning Virginia's sole point.

Sophomore Eric Lee, ranked 53rd in the WAGR, earned the crucial point for OSU vs Josh Duangmanee after birdieing the 17th with a 25-footer to go 1up down the last before taking the 18th with a birdie for a 2up victory.

It was the second consecutive match that Lee came up clutch after winning the 19th hole in the semi-final vs Mississippi just a day prior.

It is OSU's second national championship under head coach Alan Bratton, who oversaw the University's last title in 2018.

The new-look side featured just two players who teed it up last year in California, with Lee and Ethan Fang moving over from California and freshman Falhberg-Johnsson making his debut.

Oklahoma State University hold the NCAA Division 1 trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"That’s what it’s all about," Bratton said.

"Oklahoma State has now won 12 championships, but it’s the first one with these kids. They’ve heard stories, and we’ve had some of our best players of all-time talk to them just a couple of weeks ago.

"Now they have their own stories to share and a responsibility for them to continue to deliver those messages to the younger players so that we can keep this thing going.

"You hope for that kind of chemistry in every group, and we’ve got it with this team.

"Fortunately, we have all these guys back, and we'll go to work on the next one starting tomorrow."

Oklahoma State ended the season with five consecutive tournament victories for a total of seven team titles for the campaign.

Earlier in the week, Ole Miss' Michael La Sasso won the individual title to qualify for the US Open and Masters. In the women's finals, Maria Jose Marin took the individual title before Northwestern defeated Stanford to win its first ever national championship.

Men's NCAA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH SCORES:

  • Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson (OSU) defeated Maxi Puregger, 3&1
  • Eric Lee (OSU) defeated Josh Duangmanee (Virginia) 2UP
  • Ben James (Virginia) defeated Preston Stout (OSU) 3&2
  • Gaven Lane (OSU) defeated Paul Chang (Virginia) 4&3
  • Ethan Fang (OSU) defeated Bryan Lee (Virginia) unfinished (1UP thru 15)

Oklahoma State 4-1 Virginia

NCAA Golf Highlights: 2025 Men's Team Match Play final | Golf Channel - YouTube NCAA Golf Highlights: 2025 Men's Team Match Play final | Golf Channel - YouTube
Watch On
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸