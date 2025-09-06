Connor Graham Facts: 19 Things To Know About The Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Player

In 2025, at just 18 years of age, Connor Graham qualified for his first Major event, The Open Championship, with the Scot one of the top qualifiers at Dundonald Links.

Get to know him better with these facts below...

Connor Graham Bio

1. Connor Graham was born October 24th 2007 in Blairgowrie, Scotland.

2. Attending Blairgowrie High School, Graham's father, Stuart, was a professional golfer at Dunbar Golf Club.

3. He has two older brothers, Gregor and Archie, with Gregor a professional golfer after briefly attending Midland College during the 2021-22 season.

4. In 2021, he reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Amateur Championship at just 14 years of age, being beaten on the first playoff hole by Angus Carrick, who went on to win the event.

5. Graham was mentored by 1999 Champion Golfer of the Year, Paul Lawrie, who even appointed Graham as an ambassador for his foundation.

6. During his 2021 season he won four times, including the Junior European Boys where the trophy was presented by three-time European Tour winner Nick Dougherty.

7. Following on from his successful 2021, Graham continued to perform in 2022, claiming the R&A’s Junior Open by five strokes with a 13-under-par score.

8. Arguably, his most successful year to date as an amateur came in 2023. Winning the Scottish Men’s Open, he became the youngest ever winner of the event in the process.

9. Shortly after this victory, he secured a spot on Team GB&I for the Walker Cup, becoming the youngest ever player in the process. He also played on the European Junior Ryder Cup team that year, claiming two wins and two ties in Rome, helping his side to a 20.5-9.5 win.

Graham during the Junior Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In November 2023, he committed to Texas Tech University, which includes former alumni like Ludvig Aberg.

11. His uncle used to be the Chairman of Forfar Athletic FC, with Graham's cousin, Ross, playing for Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

12. Although he struggled with injury in 2024, he made a successful return later that year and started all 14 events for Texas Tech.

13. During that season, he had Texas Tech's lowest scoring average, producing a score of 71.1 over 41 rounds. His best finish was a T7, which came in two different events.

14. In 2024 and 2025, he finished top of the stroke play portion of The Amateur Championship. Both times he was knocked out by the winners, with Jacob Skov Olesen defeating him in the quarter-final and Ethan Fang in the round of 32.

15. In April 2025, Graham was announced in the Big 12 All-Tournament Team, becoming the first player from Texas Tech to achieve that accolade since Aberg in 2023.

16. Later on that year he secured a spot on Team International for the Arnold Palmer Cup, with his team winning 35-25.

17. In July 2025, Graham qualified for The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Firing a four-under total during Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links, he defeated Paul O'Hara to qualify.

18. At The Open, he fired rounds of 73 and 79 to miss the cut, with all nine amateurs present also missing the weekend.

19. After missing the cut, Graham secured a spot on the GB&I Walker Cup team. Taking place at Cypress Point, it will be a second appearance in the event for the Scot, who had one win and two losses in 2023.

