Tommy Morrison Facts: 10 Things To Know About The US Walker Cup Golfer

After a difficult start to life, Tommy Morrison began playing golf at an early age, eventually settling for a career in the game despite excelling at several sports during his childhood.

Here are 10 things to know about the amateur.

Tommy Morrison Facts

1. Tommy Morrison was born with a serious heart issue – a Pulmonary Valve Stenosis. In 2017, he raised $15,000 for the hospital that gave him the surgery he needed as a baby to live a normal life.

2. The Dallas-born star began playing golf at the age of three when his grandfather gave him a set of clubs.

3. By the age of nine, he was playing in tournaments, and aged 12, he went wire-to-wire to win his age division at the US Kids World Championship.

4. Growing up, he excelled at several sports, including lacrosse, basketball, baseball and football.

5. In 2024, he came through a three-way playoff to become the first American winner of the European Amateur Championship

6. That earned him a place at The Open at Royal Troon, where he finished T60.

Tommy Morrison's Major debut came at the 2024 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. After joining the University of Texas, his maiden college win came at the 2025 Amer Ari Invitational, where he carded a 54-hole total of 21-under of 195, beating Doug Ghim’s program record for low 54-hole total score.

8. He shared the lead after the first round of the 2025 US Amateur after carding a 66 on his 21st birthday. His was the only bogey-free round of the day.

9. In August 2025, he was named to the US Walker Cup team for that year’s match at Cypress Point.

10. It’s not just his golfing ability that it notable, he also stands 6ft 9in tall!