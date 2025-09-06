Eliot Baker Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Player

Eliot Baker’s career has begun to soar with several impressive wins in the amateur game. Here are 10 things to know about the rising star.

Eliot Baker Facts

1. Eliot Baker is from Devon, England, where his hometown is Exeter.

2. He graduated in 2024 from Hartpury University with a BSc (Hons) in Sport Business Management.

3. He won the 2024 West of England Open Match Play.

4. Baker also won the 2025 Portuguese Amateur Championship, finishing on 19-under, three shots better than Louis Klein.

5. His career continued to flourish, and he finished 20-under for the tournament to win the 2025 Men's Open Championship by seven shots. Previous winners include Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Fleetwood.

6. He won that tournament with help from his girlfriend, Iona, who caddied for him.

7. He was part of the Great Britain & Ireland team that won the 2025 St Andrews Trophy.

8. Baker also led England to success in the 2025 Men’s Home Internationals, finishing as the team's highest points scorer.

9. In August 2025, he was named to the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team for the match at Cypress Point.

10. Baker was also selected for the England Men’s Team for the 2025 Eisenhower Trophy (World Men's Amateur Team Championship).