Eliot Baker Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Player
Eliot Baker Facts
1. Eliot Baker is from Devon, England, where his hometown is Exeter.
2. He graduated in 2024 from Hartpury University with a BSc (Hons) in Sport Business Management.
3. He won the 2024 West of England Open Match Play.
4. Baker also won the 2025 Portuguese Amateur Championship, finishing on 19-under, three shots better than Louis Klein.
5. His career continued to flourish, and he finished 20-under for the tournament to win the 2025 Men's Open Championship by seven shots. Previous winners include Colin Montgomerie and Tommy Fleetwood.
6. He won that tournament with help from his girlfriend, Iona, who caddied for him.
7. He was part of the Great Britain & Ireland team that won the 2025 St Andrews Trophy.
8. Baker also led England to success in the 2025 Men’s Home Internationals, finishing as the team's highest points scorer.
9. In August 2025, he was named to the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team for the match at Cypress Point.
10. Baker was also selected for the England Men’s Team for the 2025 Eisenhower Trophy (World Men's Amateur Team Championship).
From
Devon, England
Former College
Hartpury University
Highest WAGR
108
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
