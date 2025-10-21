'I Think I Can Be World No.1 And I Want To Win A Green Jacket' - Europe's Next Superstar Has Big Plans After Breakthrough Year On The PGA Tour

He might have fallen just short of making Team Europe's most recent Ryder Cup roster and there may not have been any more wins to add to his trophy cabinet, but Harry Hall would still grade his 2025 campaign an emphatic 'A'.

The man who was born in Cornwall, England came flying out of the gates with consecutive PGA Tour top-10s back in January before drifting somewhat until mid-May.

But, in the 12 starts to end his PGA Tour campaign, Hall finished no worse than T28th - at The Open - and was inside the top-10 on three occasions.

That sparkling run of form, and his status as one of the top putters on the PGA Tour, began to generate the real possibility that Hall could feature at Bethpage Black - an honor which would have taken his career to stratospheric heights in the blink of an eye.

Alas, he was narrowly overlooked as Luke Donald preferred to stick with 11 of the same 12 who won at Marco Simone two years earlier - a decision Hall admitted he "wouldn't disagree with" even before the visitors' 15-13 success.

Nevertheless, considerable progress has been made by Hall who was neither here nor there on the PGA Tour around 15 months earlier.

Prior to a T12th at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Hall hadn't earned a top-25 on the PGA Tour all season and had only managed three top-10s in 18 months.

However, a magical chip-in during a playoff for the ISCO Championship trophy helped switch the script on his career. Doors began to open and his form truly gathered momentum.

Once January 2025 arrived, Hall was ready to hit the ground running and show the world what he was made of. Fast forward to September and plenty of people are eyeing Hall as a potential PGA Tour winner in 2026.

Speaking to Golf Monthly, Hall admitted he was extremely satisfied with his work over the past 10 months.

Asked to grade his 2025 season, Hall said: "I'd give it an A for where I am in my career, and it's definitely a step up the ladder from last year.

"I think if I'd made the Ryder Cup, it would have been two steps, you know. And I don't think I've ever really done that. I've always progressed steadily and nicely, and my stats were really impressive.

"Hopefully I can keep improving a little bit, and you know, I'll get into those moments where I'm competing for big trophies and Majors.

"But as far as where I am, I'm 28, it's my third season on tour, and I made the Tour Championship, finishing 17th in the FedEx Cup, so I'm really happy with that.

"If you told me that at the start of the year, I would have bitten your hand off to get it."

The 28-year-old Englishman has largely been on a consistently upwards trajectory ever since he turned professional in 2019, emerging from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas before winning in consecutive years on the Korn Ferry Tour.

From there, Hall stepped up onto the PGA Tour and triumphed again in July 2024, giving himself the platform to kick on this year.

Now an established name on the historic US circuit, the flat-cap-wearing pro is beginning to consider what he might be able to accomplish further down the line.

And, just like the 6ft 4in player himself, Hall's plans are big.

He said: "I think I can be the World No.1, and I want to have a Green Jacket. I think I can do that.

"I can do that by just improving my game. I need to gain around 2/2.2 strokes, so if I can get 0.3 strokes better in every single category, then I'll be number one in the world.

"And a shot's a big, big difference, but I've got many years to keep improving. And if I keep improving from here on out, then I think it's possible."