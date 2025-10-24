Does Marco Penge Have The Game To Thrive On PGA Tour? I Crunched The Numbers To Find Out

It's been quite the turnaround for Marco Penge in the last 12 months, from saving his DP World Tour card to the fringes of the European Ryder Cup side and on the brink of earning a PGA Tour card.

And he looks to have all the tools in his game to thrive in America.

We all know the story by now, with Penge last year having to hole a putt on his final hole to secure his playing privileges for 2025 - and he made the very most of them.

The Englishman won twice to almost play his way into Luke Donald's Ryder Cup team, and added a third win at the Spanish Open in October to climb up into second in the Race To Dubai standings.

Penge is leading the race and almost certain to grab one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to leading DP World Tour players for next year, but how will his game suit life in America?

Many believe the big-hitting 27-year-old has the perfect game to tackle the PGA Tour, so we've taken a look at his DP World Tour stats to see how he could measure up.

And the results look pretty promising, when obviously you take into account the differing courses and opposition when playing in the USA or on Europe's top tour.

His prodigious length off the tee is a massive strength for Penge as he can really give it a whack with the big dog - so it's no surprise to see him fifth in the DP World Tour driving distance stats with an average of 319.9 yards this season.

That's just a yard behind Rory McIlroy's total in Europe and four off what the Northern Irishman managed on the PGA Tour - where generally conditions are better for long hitting.

It's also well above the PGA Tour average and would put Penge fourth in the 2025 standings through the Tour Championship - and you could argue he could hit it even further in better conditions in the USA.

Marco Penge hits a 379 YARD drive 🤯🚀#DanishGolf pic.twitter.com/lDklThY6daAugust 16, 2025

Accuracy has not been great from Penge this season, ranking just 88th in finding fairways, but distance has proven to be more important on the PGA Tour for the type of course set-up usually found.

And it's not really been too much of an issue anyway as despite not finding as many fairways as he'd like, Penge's length off the tee means he's usually close enough to find a green - as his stats show.

He's sixth in greens in regulation with numbers that would put him fourth on the PGA Tour if he could replicate his excellent 71.65% of putting surfaces found.

And you have to say, looking across the board there's every reason to think Penge does have the kind of game that could thrive in America - as he's also a prolific birdie maker, ranking fifth again with 4.34 a round, which would be good enough for sixth on the PGA Tour.

That's a result of him having such a high percentage of greens in regulation, as once he's there he averages 1.73 putts, which ranks eighth and is exactly the same number Patrick Cantlay logged as 22nd best on the PGA Tour.

There's more than just stats though, as there's the mental and emotional challenge of swapping Europe for the USA, but it's clear Penge has the raw ingredients to be a big success and continue his rise in the game.

Marco Penge 2025 stats & PGA Tour comparison

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Stats DP/PGA Ranks PGA average PGA leader Driving distance 319.9 5th/4th 303.7 Aldrich Potgieter 327.4 Driving accuracy 57.94% 88th/107th 59.61% Paul Peterson 73.4% GIR 71.65% 6th/4th 65.72% Rico Hoey 72.15% Scrambling 56.53% 85th/132nd 58.36% Scheffler 68.59% Putting average 1.73 8th/T22 1.763 Harry Hall 1.677 Birdie average 4.34 5th/6th 3.72 Scottie Scheffler 4.61

