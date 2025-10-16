'It's Solely Because Of All The Complaining' - But Colt Knost Has Another Reason For Returning To Amateur Ranks
Colt Knost is trying to prove a point by applying to regain his amateur status to play in the US Mid-Am, but he also has an eye on a future ambition
There's a lot of online debate about former pros regaining their amateur status to play in big events - something which on-course commentator Colt Knost has now anounced he's doing.
The question on whether former pros should be allowed to play in amateur events has been raised recently after the US Mid-Amateur was dominated by players who have played professionally at some point.
Plenty has been spoken about the subject on many a podcast too - with critics objecting to players returning to the amateur ranks following careers on the Korn Ferry Tour and even the PGA Tour.
It's an especially touchy subject in events such as the US Mid-Amateur, as the winner of that gets to play in both the US Open and The Masters as long as they retain amateur status.
But Knost, a former PGA Tour player turned CBS on-course golf reporter, has had enough and announced on his own Subpar podcast that he was applying to the USGA to return to the amateur ranks.
"I have applied to get my amateur status back," Knost announced on his Subpar podcast.
"All this hate towards the subject going on in our social media is enough.
"I'm not saying I'm going to win, but I just think it would be some great conversation if I could make my way into the Mid-Am.
"It's just one event and it's solely because of all the complaining."
Knost playing in the Mid-Am would be the biggest named former pro to do so, and was exactly what critics had been pointing to - as he played 199 PGA Tour events and won around $4.5m during his time there.
"My biggest thing in this is..."
Another cause for complaint is that officially players have to wait just six months from their last pro event to regain amateur status, but Knost believes he'll have to wait seven years.
Since his last PGA Tour event came in February 2020, he would only have about 16 months or so to wait.
"I haven't played a tournament since the Phoenix Open in 2020, my game isn't s*** compared to what it used to be, I'm being totally honest," he added.
"They'll make me wait a total seven years so I've got a little less than a year and a half."
Why is Colt Knost going amateur again?
Knost obviously feels that any player should be allowed to return to the amateur ranks regardless of their professional pedigree.
But along with making that point by applying himself, Knost also later told Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio that he has an ulterior motive for his plan.
"I wish people would just sit back and take a second to ask why I'm doing this instead of just assuming I'm going to be like our buddy Stewart Hagestad and play in 25 events a year," said Knost.
"I have several jobs, I don't really have time to play a lot on the amateur circuit, when most of them are during the summer and I'm travelling around the country for CBS.
"My biggest thing in this is I'm very proud of my USGA resume, playing on the Walker Cup team was the biggest honor in my golfing career, and I would like to one day lead the USA Walker Cup team if at all possible.
"I figured being an amateur would probably help."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport.
