Nathan Smith Facts: 15 Things To Know About The 2025 US Walker Cup Captain
Nathan Smith is a legend of the amateur game. Here are 15 things to know about the 2025 US Walker Cup captain
Nathan Smith is one of the most celebrated names in the amateur game, with a string of playing achievements through the years capped by his position as captain of the 2025 US Walker Cup team.
Here are 15 things to know about the star.
Nathan Smith Facts
1. Nathan Smith was born on August 16 1978 in Brookville, Pennsylvania.
2. He attended Allegheny College, where he was a four-time NCAA Division III All-American and two-time Academic All-American.
3. In 2003, Smith became the youngest ever winner of the US Mid-Amateur at the age of 25.
4. He eventually won the tournament a record four times, lifting the trophy again in 2009, 2010 and 2012.
5. Those wins ensured he made four appearances at The Masters, although he missed the cut each time.
6. He would have made the weekend of the revered Augusta National Major in 2004 but for a double-bogey on the 36th hole.
7. In his second round that year, he was paired with four-time Masters champion Arnold Palmer in his final appearance at the Major.
8. At the 2010 edition, he set the record for the lowest 36-hole score by a reigning Mid-Am champ, although he missed the cut by two.
9. In total, Smith has won six USGA titles.
10. Smith maintained his amateur career while working full-time in insurance sales.
11. He represented the US in the Walker Cup three times, in 2009, 20112 and 2013.
12. He earned the match-winning point in the 2013 edition at National Golf Links of America.
13. He was inducted into Allegheny’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.
14. The honors didn’t stop there. He was also inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Golf Hall of Fame four years later.
15. In 2023, he was named US captain for the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point.
