Which Players Wrapped Up DP World Tour Cards At Q-School?

After six grueling rounds at Infinitum Golf in Spain, it was all worth it for 20 players in the field for the final stage of DP World Tour Q-School as they secured cards for the 2026 season.

In total, 156 hopefuls began the final stage of the 108-hole marathon, with the promise of a coveted card heading to the top 20 and ties at the event.

Two years ago, 33 players secured their passage to the DP World Tour, while 21 progressed last year, but this year it was just 20 on the nose as there were no ties for the final position.

So, which players headed away from the course with a spring in their step, knowing their immediate futures on the DP World Tour are secure? Here are the details.

Zander Lombard

Zander Lombard won by 13 shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the end, Lombard won at a canter. The South African, who only needed to go through Q-School because he placed 160th in the race to Dubai rankings rather than in the top 115, held a seven-shot lead with a round to play.

However, by the end of the final round, that had stretched to 13 shots on 37 under to ensure he will continue on the DP World Tour, having first earned his card via the same route in 2018.

Connor McKinney

Australian McKinney has spent the vast majority of his professional career on the PGA Tour of Australasia, while he played on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2024, but he will make his way to the DP World Tour in 2026 after finishing T2 on 24 under.

The Scottish-born player, came through First Stage and Second Stage, led by two after an opening round of 62, and that set the stage for his maiden DP World Tour card thanks to further rounds of 73, 68, 67, 65 and 69.

Shubhankar Sharma

Sharma placed 178th in the Race to Dubai rankings, but he has secured his DP World Tour future with a T2 in Spain.

The two-time DP World Tour winner was four under after the front nine of his final round, allowing him to play without too much pressure to get over the line with a seven-shot cushion.

Aaron Cockerill

The Canadian almost retained his DP World Tour card in the Race to Dubai, but slipped five beneath the cut-off to finish 120th in the rankings.

However, he will have full playing privileges in 2026 after placing T2 at Infinitum Golf.

Cockerill only made one bogey in the final round to go six-under and, like Sharma, make his march to a DP World Tour card as stress-free as possible.

Daniel Rodrigues

The Portuguese star has been playing on the HotelPlanner Tour since turning professional in 2024.

He wasn’t one of the 20 players to earn a DP World Tour card following the circuit’s Rolex Grand Final, but he wasn’t to be denied, with three rounds of 69, a 66, a 65 and a closing round of 68 ensuring he was one of two players to finish T5 on 22 under.

Nathan Kimsey

Nathan Kimsey will continue his DP World Tour career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman finished the DP World Tour season 134th on the Race to Dubai rankings, meaning he had to secure his future the hard way.

Six rounds later, the 2022 Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final Winner has done that in some style, finishing T5 on 22 under after a final round of 67.

Quentin Debove

Just two months after the Frenchman claimed his maiden professional win, at the Hauts de France-Pas de Calais Golf Open on the Alps Tour, Debove is DP World Tour-bound.

He claimed his card by four shots, finishing with a final round of 69 to place seventh and poised to take his career to the next level.

Gregorio De Leo

The Italian produced a couple of top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour this season, but after finishing 130th in the Race to Dubai rankings, it was off to Q-School, where he secured his future with T8 on 20 under.

De Leo had five sub-70 rounds on his way to regaining his card, including the final round, where he carded a 67.

Davis Bryant

Former Colorado State player Bryant produced a best finish of T4 on the DP World Tour this season in the BMW International Open.

He'll get to showcase his ability again in 2026 after placing 20 under at Q-School.

Benjamin Follett-Smith

The Zimbabwean placed T8 despite being one of the few players not to finish their final round under par.

Instead, the two-time Challenge Tour winner did it the hard way, with a one-over 72 that was still enough to afford him a three-shot buffer.

Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Baldwin has one DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman first earned his DP World Tour card in 2012, and claimed his maiden win on it at the 2023 SDC Championship.

His status was in the balance after placing 168th in the Race to Dubai rankings, but a T8 in Spain means he'll continue on the circuit in 2026.

Andreas Halvorsen

The Norwegian played 21 DP World Tour events in 2025, but he couldn't finish above the threshold of 115th to retain his card, instead coming in at 129th.

His 19-under in Spain was enough to ensure his DP World Tour career continues, though, as he finished in a tie for 12th.

Adri Arnaus

The only Spaniard to earn his DP World Tour card in his homeland was Arnaus.

The 31-year-old, who won the 2022 Catalunya Championship, began the final stage with a one-over 72, but he improved as the week went on, finishing with a 69 to come in with a T12.

Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell has regained his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman left it late to secure his card, but he did it in style with four successive birdies to close out his final round.

That left him in a tie for 12th on 19 under a year after coming within inches of regaining his card, only for his crucial putt at Q-School to miss right.

Jack Yule

Englishman Yule has spent the last two years on the Clutch Pro Tour, a feeder tour to the HotelPlanner Tour.

However, having come through First Stage and Second Stage, his career has now taken a giant leap forward thanks to a finish of T12 in the Final Stage of Q-School.

His final round of 65 was his best of the week.

Andres German Gallegos

Argentinian golfer Gallegos has been on the PGA Tour Americas for the last two years, but he'll make his way to the DP World Tour for the 2026 season as one of five players to earn his card by one shot.

Gallegos held his nerve to par his final three holes at Infinitum Golf, and that was enough.

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Kaewkanjana played the first season of LIV Golf before being dropped by the circuit, and later stepped away from the game to be ordained as a monk.

However, he has since won on the Asian Tour, and the next stage will be a stint on the DP World Tour after a crucial birdie putt at the 18th ensured his card.

Fred Biondi

Former Florida Gators player Fred Biondi has a DP World Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former NCAA champion Biondi opted to forego his Major exemptions to turn pro in 2023. After struggling on the Korn Ferry Tour, the decision to leave his amateur career behind when he did is finally paying off, thanks to his efforts in Spain.

He produced rounds of 67, 67, 70, 74, 64 and 68 to sneak over the line by one. Like Kaewkanjana, his final round featured a birdie on the final hole.

Hunter Logan

Former Mississippi State player Logan will take his place on the DP World Tour after finishing T16 at Infinitum Golf.

The American, who has played just seven world ranking events in his career so far, claimed his card with a final round of 67, which also included an all-important birdie on the final hole.

Mike Toorop

Yet another player to birdie his final hole and take his DP World Tour card is the Dutchman.

Toorop, who has been playing on the ProGolf Tour this year, carded a final round of 67 to ensure he'll get to test himself at a higher level in the 2026 season.