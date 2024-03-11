Matteo Manassero What's In The Bag?

Not so long ago, Matteo Manassero was one of the brightest upcoming talents in the game, with the Italian becoming the youngest-ever winner on the DP World Tour at just 17 years and 188 days.

By the time he had turned 20, he was a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, including the circuit's flagship tournament in 2013, the BMW PGA Championship.

Inexplicably, Manassero suffered a downturn in form that saw him drop into the 1000s of the World Golf Rankings, with the Italian losing his DP World Tour card in 2018. However, he has fought back, regained his tour card, and at the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open, he won his first DP World Tour event in 3,942 days!

Let's take a look at the clubs he used to do it...

Driver

What Driver Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manassero is a full 14 club staff player with Titleist, and at the top of the bag trusts the very popular Titleist TSR3 driver. He plays the 10-degree model and keeps it in the standard A1 Surefit setting on the hosel.

The TSR3 is undoubtedly one of the best drivers on the market. In testing, we were massively impressed with the consistency of flight, the clean looks, and the ball speed numbers.

His TSR3 is fitted with a Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6 X shaft.

Fairways

What Fairway Woods Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian uses the Titleist TSR2 fairway wood at 15 degrees of loft and once again in the A1 setting.

The TSR2 is one of the best fairway woods due to its ease of launch and high levels of forgiveness. This model is very popular on professional tours around the world. Manassero plays his with a Graphite Design Tour AD-IZ shaft.

Hybrid

What Hybrid Does Matteo Manassero Use?

Manassero opts for a 19-degree TS3 hybrid to bridge the gap between his fairway woods and iron set. Always a tricky area of the bag to navigate with the options of using a high lofted fairway, or even a utility iron, the Italian player does so with one of the best hybrids.

Manassero is not alone in using an older model hybrid or fairway wood. This is a notoriously tricky area of the bag to get right so often when tour pros find something they're comfortable with here, it stays in for a long time.

Irons

What Irons Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the irons he uses a couple of Titleist models here. For his 4 iron, he plays the Titleist T200, and the remainder of his set is made up with the Titleist T100s in 5-PW. A really solid and popular tour iron, we found the blend of classic looks with workability and feel to be a great combination.

He has these fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges

What Wedges Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After his 'set' pitching wedge, Manassero utilizes a further three wedges from Bob Vokey. His gap wedge is a 50-degree SM9 model in the F Grind and 8 degrees of bounce, before opting for the new SM10 models in his 54 and 58-degree clubs. The 54 degree is the 10-S model and the 58 degree is a tour only A+ grind.

He uses Project X 6.5 shafts in the 50 and 54, but a True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft in the 58 degree.

Putter

What Putter Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manassero uses a Tour Only Scotty Cameron SB-2 putter. It has a Newport-2 style profile but without the plumber's neck, instead, it has a long double-bend.

He has spent much of his career playing around with a variety of center-shafted models, but with his recent resurgence, we would imagine this putter will be around for a while.

Ball

What Ball Does Matteo Manassero Use?

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x. Like many other professionals, Manassero opts for the Pro V1x because it is an excellent all-rounder. It is designed for players who want a higher trajectory and increased spin relative to Pro V1, with a slightly firmer feel. In our testing, we were particularly impressed by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn’t come at the cost of any short game control or feel.

Matteo Manassero WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 10.0 Loft (A1 Setting) with a Fujikura Ventus TR Red 6X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSR2 15.0 Loft (A1 Setting) with a Graphite Design Tour AD-IZ 7X shaft

*Hybrid: Titleist TS3 19.0 Loft with a Graphite Design Tour AD-IZ 95X HB shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (4), T100 (5-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50-8F), Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (54-10S and a prototype A+ grind in the 58)

Putter: Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Only Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy

Glove: Footjoy

Bag: Titleist