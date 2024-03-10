'He Is Back!' - Social Media Reacts To Matteo Manassero's First DP World Tour Victory In 3,942 Days

It's safe to say that the Italian was a popular winner on Sunday, as he picked up the Jonsson Workwear Open by three shots

Matteo Manassero holds a trophy whilst four tweets sit around him
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Over a decade ago, Matteo Manassero was the brightest upcoming talent in the game of golf, with the Italian the youngest-ever winner on the DP World Tour at just 17 years and 188 days.

By the age of 20, he was a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, including the circuit's flagship tournament in 2013, the BMW PGA Championship. So, you wouldn't think it would take him 11 years to pick up a fifth title on the DP World Tour circuit...

Well... that's exactly what happened, with Manassero suffering a downturn in form that saw him drop into the 1000s of the World Golf Rankings, with the Italian losing his DP World Tour card in 2018. 

He battled back though, and, following victories on the Alps Tour and Challenge Tour, he secured his DP World Tour status for 2024. Now, on 10th March 2024, Manassero can call himself a DP World Tour winner again, 11 years on from his last victory in May 2013.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

Firing a final round 66 at the Jonsson Workwear Open, Manassero birdied the final four holes of his fourth round to pick up the title by three shots. Calling it "the best day of my life on a golf course", the 30-year-old was understandably emotional following the victory.

Being such a popular winner, many big names from the world of golf voiced their congratulations to Manassero, with a number of peers taking to X/Twitter to send their praise to the Italian, given his long struggles during the past number of years.

