'He Is Back!' - Social Media Reacts To Matteo Manassero's First DP World Tour Victory In 3,942 Days

Over a decade ago, Matteo Manassero was the brightest upcoming talent in the game of golf, with the Italian the youngest-ever winner on the DP World Tour at just 17 years and 188 days.

By the age of 20, he was a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, including the circuit's flagship tournament in 2013, the BMW PGA Championship. So, you wouldn't think it would take him 11 years to pick up a fifth title on the DP World Tour circuit...

Well... that's exactly what happened, with Manassero suffering a downturn in form that saw him drop into the 1000s of the World Golf Rankings, with the Italian losing his DP World Tour card in 2018.

He battled back though, and, following victories on the Alps Tour and Challenge Tour, he secured his DP World Tour status for 2024. Now, on 10th March 2024, Manassero can call himself a DP World Tour winner again, 11 years on from his last victory in May 2013.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Firing a final round 66 at the Jonsson Workwear Open, Manassero birdied the final four holes of his fourth round to pick up the title by three shots. Calling it "the best day of my life on a golf course", the 30-year-old was understandably emotional following the victory.

Being such a popular winner, many big names from the world of golf voiced their congratulations to Manassero, with a number of peers taking to X/Twitter to send their praise to the Italian, given his long struggles during the past number of years.

He is back. @ManasseroMatteo . I am so happy for him and @JSugranyes … time to celebrate properly. https://t.co/zL0dO7lWLNMarch 10, 2024 See more

Amazing…So well deserved.Good thing we have full fields so we can have stories like this https://t.co/W05dg0YCl2March 10, 2024 See more

So good! Youngest winner in Euro Tour history at 17. Then fell just completely off the map. Dropped outside top 1,800 in world. Was playing Alps tour. Worked his way back, won on Challenge Tour last year. Today had to wait out a rain delay up 1 with 2 holes to go. Awesome. https://t.co/2pQ427LUsNMarch 10, 2024 See more

Awesome story @MatteoMannasero . So pleased for you and bag man 🏆🍾 Enjoy the celebrations 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻March 10, 2024 See more

Absolutly chuffed to bits for him. One of the best lads you’ll ever meet. Huge congrats @ManasseroMatteo 👏 https://t.co/45hf1PupUyMarch 10, 2024 See more

Brilliant!! Fought his way back from the bottom after falling down a golf mountain. Congrats @ManasseroMatteo https://t.co/s3QlvTJTK3March 10, 2024 See more

Matteo ❤️🙌 https://t.co/hLmfNz7wBBMarch 10, 2024 See more

Absolutely brilliant 🤩👏Always something extra about watching a fallen talent pick themselves back up and ascend back to the top again! 😁Great to see 👊 https://t.co/7p21HhyabfMarch 10, 2024 See more

Congratulations Matteo 👑#Classof2023 https://t.co/cntMhWH9OEMarch 10, 2024 See more

🇮🇹👏🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/JuGYAk69cqMarch 10, 2024 See more

Congratulations to Matteo Manassero on winning the #JonssonWorkwearOpen with birdies on each of his last four holes!Thank you to our partners at Jonsson Workwear for another awesome week & the @DPWorldTour for co-hosting.@Sunshine_Tour #JonssonWorkwearOpen | @ManasseroMatteo pic.twitter.com/zKI5GnaLopMarch 10, 2024 See more

Pro golf is a lot of fighting and greed right now. But these are the stories that make me love pro golf. 11 years, ELEVEN years after his last win Matteo Manassero wins again. In the dark after a delay, and back from the depths. Just awesome. pic.twitter.com/5hBS5yA72ZMarch 10, 2024 See more

Congrats on the win and welcome back to the winners circle!!March 10, 2024 See more