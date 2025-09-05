Luke Poulter Facts: 17 Things To Know About The Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Player

Luke Poulter is the son of Ryder Cup legend and 12-time DP World Tour winner, Ian Poulter, and Luke is already forging out an impressive amateur career.

Get to know him better with these facts below...

Luke Poulter Facts

1. Luke Poulter was born 22nd May 2004 and, as mentioned, is the son of Ian Poulter.

2. He started playing golf at the age of two, as well as playing tournament golf when he was just nine-years-old.

3. While a junior, he caddied for Gary Player and has met the likes of Michael Jordan and Arnold Palmer.

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) A photo posted by on

4. In June 2021, Poulter committed to the University of Florida, playing on their Florida Gators team.

5. Claiming the Orlando Sentinel Player of the Year in 2021, Poulter then won his first collegiate title at the Willow Cup in 2022, an event staged in Alabama.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Through the 2023-24 season, he played collegiately 10 times, claiming two top-10s and a stroke average of 72.2 through 27 rounds.

7. Like his dad, Poulter held an impressive match play record, going 2-0 at the East Lake Cup and 3-0 in the SEC Championship Match Play, an event his team won.

8. Poulter rose to prominence at the International Series England event on the Asian Tour in 2023. Making his debut in a professional event, he made the cut and finished in a share of 22nd. His dad finished the tournament solo second.

Poulter during 2023 International Series England (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Three weeks prior to making the cut, Ian revealed that Luke beat him for the first time, with Poulter Sr stating: "So we actually played Queenwood, three weeks ago, and it was a cool match. We were going up the last, and I basically had a five foot putt to tie him, and I missed it."

10. Throughout 2024, Poulter suffered with injury, specifically a stress fracture in his right L4 vertebrae. The injury came during US Open qualifying, which forced him to withdraw.

11. Returning in 2025, Poulter claimed the biggest win of his college career, winning the Schenkel Invitational with an eight-under score.

12. In June of that year, the Englishman almost secured a spot at the US Open, with Poulter losing out in a playoff at a final qualifying event. Finishing in a share of fourth, he was defeated by former PGA Tour pro, Austen Truslow, who birdied the second playoff hole.

13. Along with the US Open qualifier, Poulter also attempted to qualify for The Open Championship, but finished three shots back of the final qualifying place at Royal Cinque Ports. Carding a one-under total, he finished alongside his dad.

Luke and Ian Poulter during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final match between England and Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. After an excellent start to 2025, Poulter was selected for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup. Staged at Congaree Golf Club, South Carolina, Team International would win 35-25.

15. In July 2025, he featured in a YouTube video alongside his dad, with the Poulters taking on tennis players Andy and Jamie Murray in a 2v2 golf match.

16. A month later, Poulter was selected for the Walker Cup at Cypress Point.

17. As of writing, his best ever position on the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 27th.

Luke Poulter Bio