Dean Robertson Facts: 15 Things To Know About The 2025 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup Captain
Dean Robertson had success in both the amateur and professional games before turning his attention to coaching.
1. Dean Robertson was born in Sarnia, Canada on July 11th 1970, although he hails from Scotland.
2. He attended Midland College in Texas.
3. He won three Scottish amateur titles – the 1991 Scottish Youths Amateur Open Championship, the Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 1992 and the Scottish Amateur Championship in 1993.
4. Robertson represented Great Britain & Ireland in the 1993 Walker Cup. Although Great Britain & Ireland lost, he completed a singles victory over USA legend Jay Sigel.
5. Other team appearances include the Eisenhower Trophy, the St Andrews Trophy in 1992 and the 1993 European Amateur Team Championship.
6. He turned professional in 1993 and won twice, first in 1999 at the Italian Open on the European Tour, where he beat Padraig Harrington, and next in 2006 at the Scottish PGA Championship.
7. In 1999, he placed a career-best 25th on the European Tour’s Order of Merit.
8. He has played in The Open four times, with a best finish of T26 in 2000.
9. Robertson took a career hiatus in 2001 as he battled clinical depression.
10. He captained the 2009 European Palmer Cup Team.
11. He has coached Louise Duncan and caddied for her at the 2022 AIG Women's Open.
12. He was also captain of Great Britain & Ireland in the 2024 St Andrews Trophy.
13. He is the University of Stirling’s Head of High-Performance Golf and in 2024 was named the Scottish Student Sport’s Coach of the Year.
14. In February 2024, he was named captain of the Great Britain & Ireland team for the 2025 Walker Cup at Cypress Point.
15. That made him the first professional captain of the team since the match’s inception in 1922.
Born
July 11th 1970, Sarnia, Canada
Former College
Midland College in Texas
Turned Professional
1993
Professional Wins
2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
