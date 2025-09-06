Dominic Clemons Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The English Amateur Golfer

Dominic Clemons is an English amateur golfer who has already stamped his name into the record books during an impressive fledgling career. Discover more about his life and time in golf via these facts.

DOMINIC CLEMONS FACTS

1. His full name is Dominic George Clemons.

2. He was born in Cambridge, England on June 14, 2002.

3. His parents are called Michael and Julie Clemons while he has an older sister named Francesca.

4. As a teenager, Clemons won the 2016 Scottish Boys' Under-14 Open at Craigielaw Golf Club.

5. Clemons attended Melbourn Village College in Cambridgeshire before later moving to the USA and spending his first two years Stateside at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

6. While at Hutchinson CC (2022-23), Clemons won the NJCAA individual and team championship titles, helping the Blue Dragons defend their national championship. Prior to that, he clinched his first college title via victory at the NJCAA D1 National Preview thanks to an eight-under total (69-67-72). At the end of the season, Clemons was the No.1-ranked junior college golfer in the country and named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List.

7. Clemons moved to Stetson University in Florida for the 2023-2024 season and recorded his second college victory at the Daytona Beach Intercollegiate (-3). That was part of an impressive year where Clemons scored five top-three finishes and seven top-five results in 12 tournaments.

8. In the summer of 2024, he lost the final of The Amateur Championship but won the Scottish Men's Open Championship by an outrageous 17 strokes. Clemons shot 68-65-65-62 for a four-day total score of 24-under par.

9. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Clemons signed for the University of Alabama. In his first event for the Crimson Tide, he won the Folds of Honor Collegiate with a nine-under total - consequently becoming the first player since Justin Thomas (2011) to win on their Alabama debut.

10. Clemons began college life majoring in Communications before later moving on to study Human Environmental Sciences.

(L to R) Dominic Clemons, Abraham Ancer, Charlie Lindh and Justin Rose at Burnham & Berrow in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Clemons made his Major championship debut at the 2024 Open Championship after making it through Final Qualifying at Burnham & Berrow alongside Justin Rose. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2025 Rocket Classic thanks to winning the Folds of Honor Collegiate. However, rather disappointingly, he missed the cut in both.

12. In August 2025, Clemons was automatically selected to represent Team GB&I at the Walker Cup, held at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach, California. His previous international appearances included being a member of GB&I's 2024 and 2025 St Andrews Trophy line-ups plus competing at the 2025 Bonallack Trophy for Team Europe.

DOMINIC CLEMONS BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Of Birth June 14, 2002 Home Town Cambridge, England Height 5ft 11in (1.80m) College Hutchinson CC (2022-23), Stetson University (2023-24), University of Alabama (2024-) Amateur Wins 6 Best WAGR 32nd

DOMINIC CLEMONS WINS