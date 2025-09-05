Jase Summy Facts: 12 Things To Know About The University Of Oklahoma Star
Texas' Jase Summy is among the leading amateur golfers in the world. Get to know his impressive career so far better with these facts...
Jase Summy is one of the world's most promising amateur golfers, with the Texas native and University of Oklahoma man possessing some big wins including the 2025 Western Amateur.
Summy was selected to represent Team USA at the 2025 Walker Cup during his Senior year at college ahead of what looks to be a successful professional career.
Get to know him better with these facts...
Jase Summy facts:
1. He is from Keller, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth
2. Summy's career-high position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 5th
3. He has been at the University of Oklahoma since 2022, where he plays for the Sooners. It's the same college that the likes of Anthony Kim, Chris Gotterup and Abraham Ancer attended
4. His biggest career win came at the 123rd Western Amateur in 2025, where he took down OSU's Ethan Fang 6&5 in the championship match at Skokie Country Club, just north of Chicago, Illinois
5. His Western Amateur victory earned him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour's 2026 NV5 Invitational
6. His first collegiate title was the 2023 Boilermaker Invitational in his freshman year
7. His second collegiate victory came at the 2025 Maridoe Intercollegiate, where he shot six-under for 54-holes to win by two
8. Summy carded 20 rounds in the 60s during his junior year to set a new University of Oklahoma single-season record
9. He was co-medalist at the 2025 Carmel Cup at Spyglass Hill Golf Club, his third collegiate victory
10. He began his senior year (25/26) 5th in the PGA Tour University rankings
11. He was selected by the USGA’s International Team Selection to represent the USA at the 2025 Walker Cup
12. Summy plays Titleist equipment
Hometown
Keller, Texas
College
University of Oklahoma
Career-high WAGR
5th
Jase Summy wins
- Boilermaker Invitational, 2023
- Maridoe Intercollegiate, 2025
- Western Amateur, 2025
- Carmel Cup, 2025
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
