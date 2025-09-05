Jase Summy Facts: 12 Things To Know About The University Of Oklahoma Star

Jase Summy is one of the world's most promising amateur golfers, with the Texas native and University of Oklahoma man possessing some big wins including the 2025 Western Amateur.

Summy was selected to represent Team USA at the 2025 Walker Cup during his Senior year at college ahead of what looks to be a successful professional career.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Jase Summy facts:

1. He is from Keller, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth

2. Summy's career-high position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking is 5th

3. He has been at the University of Oklahoma since 2022, where he plays for the Sooners. It's the same college that the likes of Anthony Kim, Chris Gotterup and Abraham Ancer attended

4. His biggest career win came at the 123rd Western Amateur in 2025, where he took down OSU's Ethan Fang 6&5 in the championship match at Skokie Country Club, just north of Chicago, Illinois

5. His Western Amateur victory earned him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour's 2026 NV5 Invitational

6. His first collegiate title was the 2023 Boilermaker Invitational in his freshman year

7. His second collegiate victory came at the 2025 Maridoe Intercollegiate, where he shot six-under for 54-holes to win by two

8. Summy carded 20 rounds in the 60s during his junior year to set a new University of Oklahoma single-season record

9. He was co-medalist at the 2025 Carmel Cup at Spyglass Hill Golf Club, his third collegiate victory

10. He began his senior year (25/26) 5th in the PGA Tour University rankings

11. He was selected by the USGA’s International Team Selection to represent the USA at the 2025 Walker Cup

12. Summy plays Titleist equipment

Jase Summy wins