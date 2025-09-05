Stuart Grehan Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer

Stuart Grehan's journey through the game of golf is not like most other players. He has seen incredible highs and crushing lows. Find out all about his life and career - both as an amateur and a professional - via these facts.

STUART GREHAN FACTS

1. His full name is Stuart Peter Grehan.

2. Grehan's parents are called John and Helen.

3. Grehan was born in Tullamore, Ireland on December 30, 1992.

4. He only started playing golf as a 13-year-old after trying pitch and putt and becoming hooked. After realizing he wanted to play properly, Grehan joined Tullamore GC as a 16-year-old and went on to be incredibly successful. He is believed to have the lowest-ever handicap ever recorded at the club (+2). While there, he also won the club championship three times.

5. Grehan won the 2012 Irish Youth Championship after a three-hole playoff - a tournament also claimed by the likes of Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy and Seamus Power. He had previously finished runner-up at the 2010 Irish Boys Championship and went on to end second at the 2013 Irish Youths Amateur Open.

6. Grehan attended Eastern Michigan University during the 2012-2013 season and managed a best finish of T9th at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate. He made six starts while majoring in Business.

7. Between September 2014 and May 2017, Grehan attended Maynooth University in Ireland and majored in Entrepreneurial Studies.

8. In 2017, Grehan was ranked Ireland's No.1 male amateur and was due to feature for Team GB&I in the Walker Cup that summer. However, he suffered a broken arm while playing soccer which meant he missed the prestigious event at LA Country Club.

9. Grehan turned professional in October 2017 and went on to make 86 starts across the EuroPro Tour, Clutch Tour and Challenge Tour. His lone OWGR-ranking success arrived at the 2022 Spey Valley Championship on the same weekend as Shane Lowry claimed the BMW PGA Championship. He also won the K Club Pro-Am in 2022 as well.

Tune into @SkySportsGolf at 6pm to watch a seriously long playoff 😅💪 @PGAEuroProTour @MEIrishbranch #HiberniaSteelProducts pic.twitter.com/NIaPW2sSLWSeptember 20, 2022

10. After the 2023 season had finished and before the 2024 campaign began in Europe, he won a Toro Tour event by 12 strokes and claimed one victory on the Winter Tour in Spain.

11. The Irishman renounced his professional status in 2024 following a T40th finish at the Challenge Tour's D+D REAL Czech Challenge. It was his intention at the time to try and make Team GB&I's roster for the 2026 Walker Cup at Lahinch in Ireland.

12. Grehan supports English Premier League team, Chelsea. Among his other interests include aviation.

13. Following the conclusion of his professional golf career, Grehan became a fully qualified financial advisor and joined DFP as a junior financial consultant. His amateur status was re-confirmed in April 2025.

Stuart Grehan (@CountyLouthGC) is the 2025 @FlogasIreland Irish Men's Amateur Open Champion 🏆 Final scores 🔗 @SeapointGolf https://t.co/IdK3ONKezp pic.twitter.com/KB27Lk9TvTMay 11, 2025

14. During the summer of 2025, Grehan won the Irish Men's Amateur Open Championship and the Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship. He also finished third at the European Mid-Amateur Championship and seventh at the East of Ireland Men's Amateur Open Championship. As a result of his success, Grehan automatically qualified for the 2025 Walker Cup.

15. Grehan has represented Ireland throughout his amateur career while also appearing in the victorious GB&I side at the 2025 St Andrews Trophy. He had also played in the 2016 match.

16. Grehan was the second-oldest player at the 2025 Walker Cup behind USA's Stewart Hagestad. When the event took place at Cypress Point in September 2025, Grehan was 32 and Hagestad was 34.

STUART GREHAN BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Of Birth December 30, 1992 Home Town Tullamore, Ireland College Eastern Michigan University (2012-13), Maynooth University (2014 - 2017) Turned Pro 2017 (Retired 2024) Pro Wins 4 Amateur Wins 3 Highest WAGR 145th

STUART GREHAN WINS