Ian Poulter’s Son Luke Wins Second College Qualifier Since Injury Return
Proud dad Ian Poulter praised his son Luke after he won his second qualifying event since battling to recover from a serious back injury
Ian Poulter spoke of his pride at watching son Luke battle back from a serious injury after he won a qualifier while playing for the University of Florida.
A sophomore for the Florida Gators men's golf squad, and 334th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Poulter won the Gators Invitational qualifying event - to the delight of his father.
Poulter Jr finished the four-round event on 12 under, carding rounds of 64, 69, 68 and 67 to win the tournament, with Poulter Sr proudly posting the result on social media.
And there was serious quality in the field too, with Poulter Jr beating US Amateur runner-up Noah Kent, who will be playing in The Masters this year, and World No.5 amateur Ian Gilligan.
Europe's Ryder Cup talisman said he was "so proud" of his son, who has won two qualifying events on his return from a lengthy injury.
Luke Poulter spent a large portion of last year dealing with a serious back injury, but fighting back to fitness, and winning on his return, has been a huge joy to watch for his father.
"After spending seven months out of golf in 2024 with a fractured back he has rebuilt himself and come back even stronger," beamed Ian Poulter on Instagram.
"Showing himself he has what it takes. Winning qualiying in his first two events back is awesome to see."
Luke Poulter has had some decent results on the collegiate scene, and also did well in the pro ranks, finishing 22nd when playing the International Series England event in 2023 alongside dad Ian.
Ian Poulter has said he hopes his son joins him on LIV Golf in his Majesticks side once he is done in college, and he certainly seems to have his father's grit and determination to make the pro game.
Back injuries can be tough to recover from for golfers, but Poulter coming back and winning qualifying events shows he really has done the work in rehab.
If he continues with that sort of work ethic, then we could see another Poulter in the men's pro game before too long.
