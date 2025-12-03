Revealed: What Handicap Index You Need To Class Yourself As The Top 1% Of Golfers
Have you ever wondered how your handicap stacks up to those in the country? Recent figures published from England Golf will show you just that...
The question often arises of what is a low, mid and high handicap in golf? Well now, following data published by England Golf, we may have more of an idea.
According to the governing body for amateur golf in England, there are "over 780,000 golfers in the country with a Handicap Index" and, in the data provided, it makes for interesting reading.
Overall Handicap Breakdown
Do these stats surprise you? And are you happy with where you sit in the table? Let us know in the comment section below...
Handicap
Percentage Make-Up
Category
0 Or Below
1%
Top 1%
1-5
4.4%
Top 5.4%
6-10
12.3%
Top 17.7%
11-15
20.6%
Top 38.3%
16-20
23.4%
Top 61.7%
21-25
17.5%
Top 79.2%
26-30
10.5%
Top 89.7%
31-35
5.1%
Top 94.8%
36-40
2.7%
Top 97.5%
41+
2.2%
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Let's start with single figures, often a goal that many golfers strive for.
If you're 10 and below, you are part of the top 17.7%, with England Golf reporting that 18 in 100 players have a handicap of 10.4 or better.
To break that down further, 12.3% sit in the 6-10 bracket, while players who are 5 and below make up just 5.4%. Unsurprisingly, if you're off scratch or better, then you're part of the 1% club.
A total of 19.4% of men hold a handicap of 10 and under, while that number is just 4.3% in women.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Away from the single figure handicappers and to the highest percentages, with the most popular handicap category for men being between 16-20 (24.8%) and 26-30 for women (18.8%).
Summarizing, a total of 64.9% of male players hold a handicap in the vicinity of 11-25, while nearly three-quarters (74.8%) of women possess a handicap of 21 or above.
Back in April, England Golf posted further research into what the average Handicap Index of golf club members in England was, and they found it to be 18.6 for men and 28 for women, which supports the figures provided in late-November.
Handicap Breakdown (Men)
Handicap
Percentage Make-Up
Category
0 Or Below
1.1%
Top 1.1%
1-5
4.8%
Top 5.9%
6-10
13.5%
Top 19.4%
11-15
22.5%
Top 41.9%
16-20
24.8%
Top 66.7%
21-25
17.6%
Top 84.3%
26-30
9.4%
Top 93.7%
31-35
3.7%
Top 97.4%
36-40
1.5%
Top 98.9%
41+
1%
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Handicap Breakdown (Women)
Handicap
Percentage Make-Up
Category
0 Or Below
0.5%
Top 0.5%
1-5
1.1%
Top 1.6%
6-10
2.7%
Top 4.3%
11-15
6.5%
Top 10.8%
16-20
12.3%
Top 23.1%
21-25
17%
Top 40.1%
26-30
18.8%
Top 58.9%
31-35
16%
Top 74.9%
36-40
11.6%
Top 86.5%
41+
11.4%
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.