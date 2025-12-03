Revealed: What Handicap Index You Need To Class Yourself As The Top 1% Of Golfers

The question often arises of what is a low, mid and high handicap in golf? Well now, following data published by England Golf, we may have more of an idea.

According to the governing body for amateur golf in England, there are "over 780,000 golfers in the country with a Handicap Index" and, in the data provided, it makes for interesting reading.

Overall Handicap Breakdown

Do these stats surprise you? And are you happy with where you sit in the table? Let us know in the comment section below...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Handicap Percentage Make-Up Category 0 Or Below 1% Top 1% 1-5 4.4% Top 5.4% 6-10 12.3% Top 17.7% 11-15 20.6% Top 38.3% 16-20 23.4% Top 61.7% 21-25 17.5% Top 79.2% 26-30 10.5% Top 89.7% 31-35 5.1% Top 94.8% 36-40 2.7% Top 97.5% 41+ 2.2% Row 10 - Cell 2

Let's start with single figures, often a goal that many golfers strive for.

If you're 10 and below, you are part of the top 17.7%, with England Golf reporting that 18 in 100 players have a handicap of 10.4 or better.

To break that down further, 12.3% sit in the 6-10 bracket, while players who are 5 and below make up just 5.4%. Unsurprisingly, if you're off scratch or better, then you're part of the 1% club.

A total of 19.4% of men hold a handicap of 10 and under, while that number is just 4.3% in women.

Away from the single figure handicappers and to the highest percentages, with the most popular handicap category for men being between 16-20 (24.8%) and 26-30 for women (18.8%).

Summarizing, a total of 64.9% of male players hold a handicap in the vicinity of 11-25, while nearly three-quarters (74.8%) of women possess a handicap of 21 or above.

Back in April, England Golf posted further research into what the average Handicap Index of golf club members in England was, and they found it to be 18.6 for men and 28 for women, which supports the figures provided in late-November.

Handicap Breakdown (Men)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Handicap Percentage Make-Up Category 0 Or Below 1.1% Top 1.1% 1-5 4.8% Top 5.9% 6-10 13.5% Top 19.4% 11-15 22.5% Top 41.9% 16-20 24.8% Top 66.7% 21-25 17.6% Top 84.3% 26-30 9.4% Top 93.7% 31-35 3.7% Top 97.4% 36-40 1.5% Top 98.9% 41+ 1% Row 10 - Cell 2

Handicap Breakdown (Women)