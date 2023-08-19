Ian Poulter's Son Luke Makes Asian Tour Cut After Spectacular Finish

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There will be a father and son combination competing at the International Series England event on the weekend after Ian Poulter and his son, Luke both made the cut at the Asian Tour event.

Ian Poulter sits in contention and just three shots of the leaders Jason Kokrak and David Puig at -6. Luke, however, made the cut on the number, doing so after a spectacular finish to his round.

The 19-year-old went birdie, eagle, par on the last three holes to jump up to +3 for the tournament, making the cut and progressing to the weekend despite being the only amateur in the field.

"I guess we will be staying for the weekend," Ian Poulter wrote on social media. "Birdie, eagle, par finish for Luke to make the cut - couldn’t be more proud."

After a one-over-par round of 72 in the first round, Luke started poorly on Friday with four bogeys in his first nine holes having started on the tenth tee. Another bogey would follow on the fourth hole leaving him at +6 for the tournament and likely to miss the cut.

However, after two pars, the amateur found a birdie on the 7th before a vital eagle on the par-five 8th brought him back to +3 and inside the cut line for the tournament.

He sits alongside Lee Westwood at +3 after the former World No.1 shot a disappointing five-over-par 75 on Friday. Westwood's son, Sam, was also competing in the event but missed the cut by ten shots after rounds of 76 and 79.

Ian Poulter, who has not won since his move to LIV Golf, sits T8 at -3, three shots of the leaders after rounds of 69 and 70. Although he is beating his son by six shots in this tournament, the legendary Ryder Cup figure revealed that his son had gotten the better of him for the first time in a recent one-on-one.

“So we actually played Queenwood, three weeks ago, and it was a cool match,” he said speaking earlier in the week. “We were going up the last, and I basically had a five foot putt to tie him, and I missed it.

“It took 19 years for him to finally beat me. But, you know, the day was always coming when he would have that opportunity and it's just it's pretty special."

Luke Poulter is 865th in the world amateur rankings and won his maiden collegiate title at the Willow Cup in December last year.