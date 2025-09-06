Tyler Weaver Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The English Amateur Golfer

England's Tyler Weaver is one of the most promising amateurs in Europe and could well have a bright future in the pro game to look forward to. Find out more about his life and journey through the sport so far via these facts.

TYLER WEAVER FACTS

1. Weaver was born in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, England but grew up in Newmarket, near Cambridge.

2. Weaver's mum is called Fiona and his dad is called Jason. Tyler has a brother called Max. Jason was an incredibly successful professional horse-racing jockey with over 1,000 wins in a 14-year career. He is now a pundit for ITV Racing. Tyler's grandfather, Eric was a professional soccer player for Swindon Town and Notts County, among other clubs.

3. From an early age, Tyler and his brother played golf at Links Golf Club in Newmarket - an 18-hole parkland layout with views of Newmarket racecourse.

4. Among Weaver's many impressive junior golf accomplishments includes wins at the 2022 Lagonda Trophy, the 2022 English Under 18 Amateur Stroke Play Championship, and the 2023 English Boys' Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship. He also finished runner-up at the 2022 Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters and the 2023 English Men's Amateur Championship while representing England at the 2022 European Boys' Team Championship.

5. He joined Florida State University in 2024 and went on to earn ACC Freshman of the Year honors thanks to a scoring average of 71.71 and a runner-up finish at the 2024 Seminole Intercollegiate. He followed the likes of John Pak (2018) and Brooks Koepka (2009) in becoming the sixth Seminole player to land the award.

6. During his sophomore year, Weaver recorded an eight-under-par total to clinch his first college title at the 2025 Cabo Collegiate. He later finished second at the ACC Championship courtesy of the same score.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. Weaver's PGA Tour debut is set to arrive in the FedEx Cup Fall's World Wide Technology Championship. He earned a sponsor's invite as a result of his Cabo Collegiate victory.

8. He qualified for the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club after finishing T3rd in the 84-man field at Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Weaver shot rounds of five-under and six-under to book a spot at his maiden Major ahead of Major winners like Zach Johnson and KJ Choi.

9. Weaver carded rounds of 75 and 74 to narrowly miss the cut and end T80th at the 2025 US Open. During the week, where he finished fourth out of 15 amateurs, Weaver had brother Max as his caddie and enjoyed a practice round with Brooks Koepka.

Tyler Weaver (left) and his brother, Max prepare for a shot during the 2025 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He was a part of the International team which defeated Team USA at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup. During that same summer, Weaver helped Team GB&I land the St Andrews Trophy and helped England win bronze at the European Amateur Team Championship. At the latter, Weaver set the Killarney Golf & Fishing Club course record for an amateur via a 63.

11. Weaver reached the Round of 32 at the 2025 US Amateur after finishing T23rd in the Stroke Play section.

12. Weaver was selected to represent Team GB&I at the 2025 Walker Cup, held at Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California. As World Amateur No.10, he was the highest-ranked player on the visiting team.

TYLER WEAVER BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, England Height 5ft 11in (1.80m) College Florida State University Amateur Wins 4 Best WAGR 10th

TYLER WEAVER WINS