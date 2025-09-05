Jacob Modleski Facts: 14 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer

Jacob Modleski of Indiana and Notre Dame University is one of the USA's most promising amateur golfers.

Get to know the 2025 Walker Cup player better with these facts...

Jacob Modleski facts:

1. He is from Noblesville, Indiana, just north-east of Indianapolis

2. Modleski attends the University of Notre Dame in Indiana

3. In his freshman year at Notre Dame, he was part of the men's team that qualified for its first NCAA National Championship since the regional format was adopted in 1989

4. His career-high World Amateur Golf Ranking is 13th

5. In his sophomore year, he broke the Notre Dame scoring record with a 68.5 stroke average

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He won the 2024 Jones Cup Invitational at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga, where he beat Caleb Surratt and Jackson Koivun by a single stroke

7. His first official collegiate victory came at The Johnnie-O at Sea Island in 2024, where he was co-medallist with a score of 12-under-par

8. Modleski made the 2024 US Amateur Championship quarter-finals at Hazeltine, eventually losing 4&3 to Jackson Buchanan

9. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 RSM Classic after receiving a sponsor's invite. He shot 77-73 to miss the cut

10. He won the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship by one stroke from Tyler Weaver to become the first golfer in Notre Dame history to be crowned ACC Champion

11. He made the semi-finals of the 2025 Western Amateur, where he was defeated by Ethan Fang

12. He made the quarter-finals of the US Amateur Championship for the second consecutive year in 2025, where he lost to Niall Shiels Donegan on the 19th hole at the Olympic Club

13. In 2025, he was selected by the USGA’s International Team Selection (ITS) working group to make his Walker Cup debut for Team USA at Cypress Point

14. He plays Ping woods, irons and wedges along with a TaylorMade Spider putter

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jacob Modleski bio Hometown Noblesville, IN College University of Notre Dame Career-high WAGR 13th

Jacob Modleski wins