Here we take a look at the equipment Ian Poulter uses on Tour.

Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag?

The 45-year-old is a Titleist ambassador and uses a full set of Titleist clubs at the moment.

Let’s take a look at his specific club specifications and setup.

He currently uses the Titleist TSi3 driver as well as a Titleist 917 F2 three-wood.

He has also put a TSi2 seven-wood in the bag too but we believe this comes in and out of his setup. We also believe he occasionally carries a Titleist 816H2 hybrid too but this is a sporadic golf club in his setup.

Shifting to the irons he uses a Titleist U500 iron which acts as his 4-iron. His five-iron is then a Titleist T100 before moving into a set of Titleist 718 AP2’s. They go from six-iron down to pitching wedge. All of these irons have Project X LZ 7.0 shafts.

He has three Titleist’s Vokey wedges in the bag at the moment. The 52°, 56° models are SM8’s whilst the 60° is a Vokey WedgeWorks design.

After using an Odyssey Stroke Lab 7 model for a long time, he has now switched to a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 Prototype.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x.

*Note – the top of his bag changes regularly.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 S shaft

3 wood: Titleist 917 F2 (16.5 degrees at 15.75, C2 SureFit setting) with Matrix Ozik TP7HD X shaft

7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft

*Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21 degrees, A1 SureFit setting) with Aldila Tour Green Hybrid 85 shaft

Irons: Titleist U500 (4), T100 (5), Titleist 718 AP2 (6-PW) all with Project X LZ 7.0 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-14F), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy