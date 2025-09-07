Charlie Forster Facts: 15 Things To Know About Talented English Amateur
Get to know more about amateur team tournament regular Charlie Forster with our 15 facts about the Englishman
English amateur Charlie Forster has grown up in the same area and won some of the same trophies as Justin Rose.
Find out more about the talented amateur who hopes to follow in the US Open and Olympic champion's footsteps in the professional game one day.
Charlie Forster facts
1. Charlie Forster was born on March 24, 2003 in Winchester, England.
2. His parents are called Lance and Nikki Forster.
3. He went to high school at Peter Symonds College in Hampshire where he played soccer and did track and field as well as golf.
4. A talented junior, Forster won the County Championships and Hampshire School Championships in the same year, which he says is one of his best memories in golf as Justin Rose also won both trophies.
5. In 2021 he left to go to America and study marketing at Southeastern Louisianna University as well as playing golf.
6. Forster switched to Long Beach State in 2023 to play golf on the West Coast as well as studying consumer affairs.
7. Charlie was selected as a First Team All-Big West selection in his first season at Long Beach State.
8. He played in the Amateur Championship twice in 2024 and 2025 - going further in 2024 when he reached the last 16 by beating Jose Luis Ballester, who has since turned por and joined LIV Golf.
9. He became just the second Hampshire player ever to play in the Bonallack Trophy when selected as part of the European team to take on their Asian counterparts.
10. Forster twice played in the prestigious St Andrews Trophy for the Great Britain & Ireland side against Continental Europe.
11. In the 2025 St Andrews Trophy, Forster played both his foursomes matches alongside Ian Poulter's son Luke - winning 1.5 points.
12. In July 2025, Forster was named as an ambassador for Basingstoke Golf Club.
13. Forster also represented England at the 2025 European Amateur Team Championship, finishing T4 after the strokeplay rounds before helping his country to the semis in matchplay.
14.His first college titles came in 2025 when he won twice, at the Lake Las Vegas Invitational and Wyoming Cowboy Classic.
15.. In August 2025 he was named to the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team to face America at Cyprus Point.
Charlie Forster bio
Date of birth
March 24, 2003
Home town
Winchester, England
College
Long Beach State
Charlie Forster wins
- Wyoming Cowboy Classic, 2025
- Lake Las Vegas Invitational, 2025
