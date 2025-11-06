Miles Russell Claims Junior Award Double As Charlie Woods Joins Tiger As An All-American
Mile Russell joined an elite list of two-time Junior Boys Player of the Year winners as Charlie Woods joined dad Tiger in being named an All-American
Teenager Miles Russell has become just the seventh player ever to be named Rolex Junior Boys Player of the Year twice, while Tiger Woods' son Charlie joined his famous father in earning All-American honors.
Joining a list that includes Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, 17-year-old Russell was named Rolex Junior Boys Player of the Year again for 2025 - having also won the award in 2023.
Mickelson is the only three-time winner of the award, with Woods, Brian Harman, Peter Uihlein, Noah Goodwin and Tracy Phillips completing the list of double winners.
There was also an honor for Woods' 16-year-old son, Charlie, who was named to the AJGA Junior All-American first team for the first time.
Florida native Russell is ranked No.1 in the AJGA standings after becoming the first ever two-time winner of the Junior Players Championship in August.
Russell played another two events on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour this year, following on from four appearances in the pro ranks in 2024 - when he finished T20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the second tier of men's pro golf in the USA.
Also 19th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the left-hander played in the Junior Ryder Cup this year and finished fifth in the US Amateur Championship and US Junior Amateur Championship.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Overall on the junior circuit, the left-hander won four times, had six top 10s and finished with a scoring average of 69.05.
Charlie Woods named first-team All-American
Charlie Woods continues to follow in his father's footsteps and joined his dad in becoming a first-team All-American after somewhat of a breakthrough year.
The 16-year-old, who plays for The Benjamin School in South Florida, won his first big tournament with victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in May.
His reward for climbing up the AJGA rankings is one of 12 places in the All-American first team, joining Russell, US Junior champ Hamilton Coleman, Boys Junior PGA winner Lunden Esterline and Ronin Banerjee, Luke Colton, Willie Gordon, Preston Hage, Jessy Huebner, Tyler Mawhinney, Giuseppe Puebla and Tyler Watts.
With the selections based on the AJGA rankings, there's no room in the first team for US Amateur champion Mason Howell, who is included in the second team.
Aphrodite Deng also made a slice of history when being named the Rolex Junior Girls Player of the Year - as the first Canadian to win the award.
The 15-year-old Canadian citizen lives in New Jersey and had a stellar campaign which included three wins, five top fives and a 71.81 scoring average.
Deng won the US Girls’ Junior at Atlanta Athletic Club as the highlight of her campaign that saw her climb to 16th in the WAGR as well as topping the AJGA rankings.
She's joined in the All-American first-team by Asterisk Talley, Scarlett Schremmer, Anna Fang, Kayla Bryant, Clairey Lin, Vidhi Lakhawala, Shauna Liu, Yujie Liu, Honorine Nobuta Ferry, Lily Peng and Amelie Zalsman.
Have your say on the All-American selections and all the rest of the major golf headlines by joining the conversation below...
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.