Gary Woodland WITB: 2026 Houston Open Winning Clubs
Gary Woodland won his first title since 2019 with a bag featuring multiple different brands...
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Gary Woodland won his first title since the 2019 US Open with an emotional victory at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The heartwarming win comes after surgery to remove a lesion on his brain and the honest admission of PTSD following the operation and recovery.
Woodland was back to his best in Houston to win by a comfortable five-stroke margin, and he did so with a number of different manufacturers in a very mixed bag.Article continues below
The Cobra staffer had the Cobra OPTM Max-K driver in play, which is the brand's forgiving model with 10,000 MOI.
He has driven it incredibly well on tour this year and currently ranks 2nd in driving distance with 324.6 yards.
Woodland paired that with a Ping G440 Max fairway wood in 15 degrees of loft with a Accra Tour Z Xtreme shaft.
He bridges the gap to his irons with a Wilson Staff Model 18° utility, which is fitted with a KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X - a shaft he also uses in his irons.
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The 41-year-old is a former Wilson staffer and won the US Open with Wilson irons in 2019 at Pebble Beach.
He has a combo set of irons, with Cobra King Tours in his 4- and 5-irons, with Cobra King MB blades from 6-9.
He gained over 5.5 strokes on the field with his irons during his Houston Open win to rank 7th.
Woodland has three Cobra wedges along with a Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack lob wedge.
He putts with a prototype Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour with a center-shaft, which has been a new addition to the bag.
He ranked 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week in Houston with 8.325.
His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.
Gary Woodland WITB: Houston Open winning clubs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Cobra OPTM Max-K (9° set at 7.8°)
Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 8 X
3 wood
Ping G440 Max (15°)
Accra Tour Z Xtreme 4100 M5
Driving iron
Wilson Staff Model Utility (18°)
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
Irons (4-5)
Cobra King Tour
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
Irons (6-9)
Cobra King MB
KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
Wedge
Cobra King (48°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Onyx
Gap and sand wedges
Cobra Snakebite (52° and 56°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Lob wedge
Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter
Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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