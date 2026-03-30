Gary Woodland WITB: 2026 Houston Open Winning Clubs

Gary Woodland won his first title since 2019 with a bag featuring multiple different brands...

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Gary Woodland and his caddie with his golf bag and another shot of Gary Woodland holding the Houston Open trophy plus three insets of clubs he used to win
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Gary Woodland won his first title since the 2019 US Open with an emotional victory at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.

The heartwarming win comes after surgery to remove a lesion on his brain and the honest admission of PTSD following the operation and recovery.

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Gary Woodland holds his finish on a drive
(Image credit: Getty Images)

He has driven it incredibly well on tour this year and currently ranks 2nd in driving distance with 324.6 yards.

Woodland paired that with a Ping G440 Max fairway wood in 15 degrees of loft with a Accra Tour Z Xtreme shaft.

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Gary Woodland holds his finish on a fairway wood shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

He bridges the gap to his irons with a Wilson Staff Model 18° utility, which is fitted with a KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X - a shaft he also uses in his irons.

The 41-year-old is a former Wilson staffer and won the US Open with Wilson irons in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron

(Image credit: MHopley)

He has a combo set of irons, with Cobra King Tours in his 4- and 5-irons, with Cobra King MB blades from 6-9.

He gained over 5.5 strokes on the field with his irons during his Houston Open win to rank 7th.

Cobra King Tour Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Woodland has three Cobra wedges along with a Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack lob wedge.

He putts with a prototype Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour with a center-shaft, which has been a new addition to the bag.

He ranked 1st in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week in Houston with 8.325.

Two side-by-side images showing Gary Woodland&#039;s Scotty Cameron GoLo putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Gary Woodland WITB: Houston Open winning clubs

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Club

Head

Shaft

Driver

Cobra OPTM Max-K (9° set at 7.8°)

Fujikura Ventus Black Velocore+ 8 X

3 wood

Ping G440 Max (15°)

Accra Tour Z Xtreme 4100 M5

Driving iron

Wilson Staff Model Utility (18°)

KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X

Irons (4-5)

Cobra King Tour

KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X

Irons (6-9)

Cobra King MB

KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X

Wedge

Cobra King (48°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Onyx

Gap and sand wedges

Cobra Snakebite (52° and 56°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Lob wedge

Cleveland RTZ Tour Rack (60°)

True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter

Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour Prototype

Row 9 - Cell 2

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

Row 10 - Cell 2
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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