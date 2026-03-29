Gary Woodland Completes Inspirational Comeback Win At Texas Children's Houston Open

Gary Woodland beat Nicolai Hojgaard by four at Memorial Park Golf Course to claim his fifth PGA Tour win

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Gary Woodland fist pumps during the final round of the 2026 Texas Children&#039;s Houston Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It looks for all the world as though Gary Woodland is set to rack up his fifth career PGA Tour title and first since undergoing brain surgery back in 2023 at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -21 Gary Woodland
  • -17 Nicolai Hojgaard
  • -15 Johnny Keefer
  • -14 Min Woo Lee
  • -14 Sam Stevens
  • -13 Jason Day
  • -13 Jake Knapp
  • -13 Chris Gotterup
  • -13 Sahith Theegala
  • -13 Michael Thorbjornsen
  • -13 Sudarshan Yellamajura

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GARY WOODLAND WINS THE TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOUSTON OPEN!

WOODLAND ON THE CUSP

LEADER TAKES THE APPLAUSE

TOP WORK, GARY!

CLOSE FOR NICOLAI

EXCELLENT FROM WOODLAND

TRICKY FOR WOODLAND AT 17TH

STEADY FROM LEADER

HOJGAARD CLOSES GAP AT 16TH

NICOLAI APPLIES THE PRESSURE

Nicolai Hojgaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FINAL GROUP ON THE 16TH

NOT QUITE, NICOLAI

WOODLAND STILL ON TRACK

TWO-SHOT SWING AT THE 14TH

WOODLAND SCRAMBLING AT THE 14TH

PAR FOR THE LEADER

NICE PAR SAVE FROM LEE

TROUBLE AT THE 13TH

WOODLAND MARCHES ON

CLOSE FROM NICOLAI

FRUSTRATION FROM LEE

WOODLAND IN CONTROL

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