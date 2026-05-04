How Much Cameron Young’s Caddie Has Won In 2026

Cameron Young’s professional career has been interesting, to say the least.

After turning professional in 2019, he had spells on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour before graduating to the PGA Tour in 2021.

It didn’t take long for his class to show, with numerous runner-up placings in a hugely impressive first season that finished with him being named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

At that point, a maiden win on the circuit seemed imminent, but instead, it took until the 2025 Wyndham Championship for it to arrive in his 94th PGA Tour start.

Earlier that year, Young’s career had been going backwards, and he even slumping to as low as 67th in the world rankings – until he turned to former Wake Forest University teammate Kyle Sterbinsky as his caddie for the Truist Championship.

Young’s upturn in form can be traced to that event, where he finished T7 before racking up two T4s at the RBC Canadian Open and US Open, with his long-awaited victory finally coming that August.

By the turn of the year, Young, with Sterbinsky’s assistance, was back in the world’s top 20, and the two have taken their success to another level since – as well claiming some big paydays along the way.

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The biggest win of Young’s career came at The Players Championship, while another milestone title came at the inaugural Cadillac Championship for his first victory in a Signature Event.

Young's biggest paycheck of his career came at The Players Championship, with Sterbinsky earning an estimated $450,000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other impressive performances included T7 at the Genesis Invitational and ties for third at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Masters.

Caddies typically earn 10% of their boss’s prize money for a win, 7% for a top-10 finish and 5% for other positions after making the cut.

So, assuming those figures are true for Young and Sterbinsky, how much money has the caddie earned this year?

Young’s year began with a T22 at the Farmers Insurance Open, earning $92,640. Of that, Sterbinsky will have picked up an estimated $4,632.

The following month, Young produced a T41 at the WM Phoenix Open. A payment of $34,080 came his way, with Sterbinsky thought to have earned $1,704.

The first Signature Event of the year arrived with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Young’s indifferent start to the season continued with a T55. He won $42,000, with Sterbinsky likely earning $2,100.

Sterbinsky’s most lucrative week of the year to that point came at the Genesis Invitational, where Young earned $603,200 for his T7, giving his caddie an estimated $42,224.

Young backed that up with another strong Signature Event performance, with a T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to earn $1,200,000. Of that, it’s thought Sterbinsky will have claimed $84,000.

It got even better for Young with the biggest moment of his career, when he held off Matt Fitzpatrick by one at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, to win $4,500,000, with Sterbinsky earning $450,000.

Next up was The Masters, where Young’s maiden Major title continued to elude him as playing partner Rory McIlroy claimed back-to-back titles, but he still placed T3 to win $1,080,000, and Sterbinsky likely earned $75,600.

Young's T3 at The Masters is thought to have earned his caddie $75,600 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following week, Young’s run of top 10s ended with a T25 at the RBC Heritage, earning prize money of $142,750, with an estimated $7,137 going into Sterbinsky’s bank account.

That brings us to the Cadillac Championship, where Young dominated the Trump National Doral event to win $3,600,00 in prize money, handing Sterbinksy another big payout, thought to be $360,000.

Sterbinsky likely won $360,000 from Young's Cadillac Championship win (Image credit: Getty Images)

All that means that, with just over four months of the year behind us, Sterbinksy is estimated to have earned $1,027,397.

For context, if Sterbinsky were a PGA Tour player, that figure would place him 69th on the PGA Tour money list following the Cadillac Championship, one above 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark.

Kyle Sterbinsky Earnings 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event/Position Position Cameron Young Prize Money/Placing Possible Caddie Rate Estimated Caddie Payment Farmers Insurance Open T22 $92,640 5% $4,632 WM Phoenix Open T41 $34,080 5% $1,704 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T55 $42,000 5% $2,100 Genesis Invitational T7 $603,200 7% $42,224 Arnold Palmer Invitational T3 $1,200,000 7% $84,000 The Players Championship 1st $4,500,000 10% $450,000 The Masters T3 $1,080,000 7% $75,600 RBC Heritage T25 $142,750 5% $7,137 Cadillac Championship 1st $3,600,000 10% $360,000 Row 10 - Cell 1 TOTAL Row 10 - Cell 3 TOTAL Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 $11,294,670 Row 11 - Cell 3 $1,027,397