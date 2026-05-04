How Much Money Has Nelly Korda Earned In 2026?

Following seven victories in 2024, there was a win drought for Nelly Korda last year, when, despite coming close on several occasions, she failed to add to her haul of LPGA Tour titles.

Those frustrations were soon put to one side with victory in her first appearance of 2026, when she beat Amy Yang by three at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Since then, despite several near misses reminiscent of last year, Korda has barely looked back, with three victories from her six appearances so far, while she has yet to place lower than second on a leaderboard.

Not surprisingly, that has made the opening part of the year extremely lucrative for the 27-year-old.

Korda’s win in her opening appearance of the year at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club netted her $315,000 from an overall purse of $2,100,000.

Korda won $315,000 with her win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her next start came at the Fortinet Founders Cup, where Hyo Joo Kim held off a late charge from Korda to win the title.

Kim secured $450,000 from a purse of $3,000,000 with victory, but it was also a lucrative week for Korda, who won $282,976.

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Kim again proved to be the thorn in Korda’s side at the Ford Championship in March, where she won by two, with Korda settling for runner-up.

While Kim won $337,500 for her second consecutive title, Korda earned $206,791.

Yet another runner-up finish awaited Korda at the Aramco Championship, this time in the form of a tie for second with Leona Maguire as Lauren Coughlin took the honors.

While Coughlin won $600,000 from the $4,000,000, Korda and Maguire each banked $313,951.

The run of second-place finishes would have undoubtedly frustrated Korda, but that was all forgotten with one of the biggest wins of her career, her third Major title at the Chevron Championship.

There was a record purse of $9,000,000 at the Memorial Park Golf Course event, with Korda earning $1,350,000 after cruising to victory over Patty Tavatanakit and Ruoning Yin, more than doubling her overall earnings for the year to that point.

Nelly Korda more than doubled her earnings for the year with the Chevron Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the Major by five, Korda was almost as dominant at the Riviera Mayo Open a week later, on that occasion beating Arpichaya Yubol by four to win another $375,000.

That means that, from just six appearances so far in 2026, Korda has earnings of $2,843,718, close to double the next on the LPGA Tour money list, Hannah Green, who has won $1,427,440.

Nelly Korda Prize Money 2026