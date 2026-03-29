Texas Children's Houston Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
With Scottie Scheffler a late withdrawal, the rest of the field at Memorial Park have been fighting it out over an increased payout in the Lone Star State
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With The Masters closing in, time is running out for players to either qualify or find a bit of last-minute form which could help them slip on a Green Jacket at Augusta National.
For those in the former category, it's almost the last-chance saloon at Memorial Park Golf Course, with the top-50 players in the world come Monday morning locking up a tee time should they not already be exempt.
Pierceson Coody saw his chances of playing The Masters go up in smoke due to injury ahead of the weekend while two-time Augusta National winner Scottie Scheffler withdrew from this week's PGA Tour event at the start of the week due to the impending birth of his second child.Article continues below
But, for everyone else who made the cut, there remains form to be found and prize money to be won on the final day - specifically, the lion's share of $9.9 million.
That is $400,000 more than 12 months ago when Min Woo Lee claimed his first PGA Tour success.
This time around, the winner will scoop nearly $1.8 million while the runner-up, should they finish alone, will also take north of $1 million.
At the end of the third round, Lee was again in contention, albeit needing to overhaul a six-shot deficit on leader Gary Woodland.
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With the PGA Tour's total payout this week over $7.5 million more than the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open, as many as the top 23 finishers in Houston could walk away with six-figure checks before various factors reduce how much money they really see.
Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
HOUSTON OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,782,000
2nd
$1,079,100
3rd
$683,100
4th
$485,100
5th
$405,900
6th
$358,875
7th
$334,125
8th
$309,375
9th
$289,575
10th
$269,775
11th
$249,975
12th
$230,175
13th
$210,375
14th
$190,575
15th
$180,675
16th
$170,775
17th
$160,875
18th
$150,975
19th
$141,075
20th
$131,175
21st
$121,275
22nd
$111,375
23rd
$103,455
24th
$95,535
25th
$87,615
26th
$79,695
27th
$76,725
28th
$73,755
29th
$70,785
30th
$67,815
31st
$64,845
32nd
$61,875
33rd
$58,905
34th
$56,430
35th
$53,955
36th
$51,480
37th
$49,005
38th
$47,025
39th
$45,045
40th
$43,065
41st
$41,085
42nd
$39,105
43rd
$37,125
44th
$35,145
45th
$33,165
46th
$31,185
47th
$29,205
48th
$27,621
49th
$26,235
50th
$25,443
51st
$24,849
52nd
$24,255
53rd
$23,859
54th
$23,463
55th
$23,265
56th
$23,067
57th
$22,869
58th
$22,671
59th
$22,473
60th
$22,275
61st
$22,077
62nd
$21,879
63rd
$21,681
64th
$21,483
65th
$21,285
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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