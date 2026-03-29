Texas Children's Houston Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

With Scottie Scheffler a late withdrawal, the rest of the field at Memorial Park have been fighting it out over an increased payout in the Lone Star State

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Min Woo Lee with the Texas Children&#039;s Houston Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With The Masters closing in, time is running out for players to either qualify or find a bit of last-minute form which could help them slip on a Green Jacket at Augusta National.

Pierceson Coody saw his chances of playing The Masters go up in smoke due to injury ahead of the weekend while two-time Augusta National winner Scottie Scheffler withdrew from this week's PGA Tour event at the start of the week due to the impending birth of his second child.

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But, for everyone else who made the cut, there remains form to be found and prize money to be won on the final day - specifically, the lion's share of $9.9 million.

That is $400,000 more than 12 months ago when Min Woo Lee claimed his first PGA Tour success.

Min Woo Lee of Australia celebrates after winning the Texas Children&#039;s Houston Open in 2025

(Image credit: Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images)

This time around, the winner will scoop nearly $1.8 million while the runner-up, should they finish alone, will also take north of $1 million.

At the end of the third round, Lee was again in contention, albeit needing to overhaul a six-shot deficit on leader Gary Woodland.

With the PGA Tour's total payout this week over $7.5 million more than the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open, as many as the top 23 finishers in Houston could walk away with six-figure checks before various factors reduce how much money they really see.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

HOUSTON OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,782,000

2nd

$1,079,100

3rd

$683,100

4th

$485,100

5th

$405,900

6th

$358,875

7th

$334,125

8th

$309,375

9th

$289,575

10th

$269,775

11th

$249,975

12th

$230,175

13th

$210,375

14th

$190,575

15th

$180,675

16th

$170,775

17th

$160,875

18th

$150,975

19th

$141,075

20th

$131,175

21st

$121,275

22nd

$111,375

23rd

$103,455

24th

$95,535

25th

$87,615

26th

$79,695

27th

$76,725

28th

$73,755

29th

$70,785

30th

$67,815

31st

$64,845

32nd

$61,875

33rd

$58,905

34th

$56,430

35th

$53,955

36th

$51,480

37th

$49,005

38th

$47,025

39th

$45,045

40th

$43,065

41st

$41,085

42nd

$39,105

43rd

$37,125

44th

$35,145

45th

$33,165

46th

$31,185

47th

$29,205

48th

$27,621

49th

$26,235

50th

$25,443

51st

$24,849

52nd

$24,255

53rd

$23,859

54th

$23,463

55th

$23,265

56th

$23,067

57th

$22,869

58th

$22,671

59th

$22,473

60th

$22,275

61st

$22,077

62nd

$21,879

63rd

$21,681

64th

$21,483

65th

$21,285

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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