Texas Children's Houston Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

With The Masters closing in, time is running out for players to either qualify or find a bit of last-minute form which could help them slip on a Green Jacket at Augusta National.

For those in the former category, it's almost the last-chance saloon at Memorial Park Golf Course, with the top-50 players in the world come Monday morning locking up a tee time should they not already be exempt.

Pierceson Coody saw his chances of playing The Masters go up in smoke due to injury ahead of the weekend while two-time Augusta National winner Scottie Scheffler withdrew from this week's PGA Tour event at the start of the week due to the impending birth of his second child.

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But, for everyone else who made the cut, there remains form to be found and prize money to be won on the final day - specifically, the lion's share of $9.9 million.

That is $400,000 more than 12 months ago when Min Woo Lee claimed his first PGA Tour success.

(Image credit: Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images)

This time around, the winner will scoop nearly $1.8 million while the runner-up, should they finish alone, will also take north of $1 million.

At the end of the third round, Lee was again in contention, albeit needing to overhaul a six-shot deficit on leader Gary Woodland.

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With the PGA Tour's total payout this week over $7.5 million more than the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open, as many as the top 23 finishers in Houston could walk away with six-figure checks before various factors reduce how much money they really see.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

HOUSTON OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN