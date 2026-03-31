Gary Woodland Becomes Latest Pro To Withdraw From Valero Texas Open

The Houston Open champion has pulled out of this week's PGA Tour event in San Antonio

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Gary Woodland wearing a navy polo and navy cap during the Houston Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Woodland secured an emotional and heartwarming victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where the 2019 US Open champion won his first PGA Tour title in almost seven years.

The 41-year-old, who underwent brain surgery in 2024 and recently revealed a PTSD diagnosis, strolled to victory by five strokes after a stunning display saw him finish at 21-under-par at Memorial Park.

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Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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