Gary Woodland Becomes Latest Pro To Withdraw From Valero Texas Open

Gary Woodland secured an emotional and heartwarming victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where the 2019 US Open champion won his first PGA Tour title in almost seven years.

The 41-year-old, who underwent brain surgery in 2024 and recently revealed a PTSD diagnosis, strolled to victory by five strokes after a stunning display saw him finish at 21-under-par at Memorial Park.

His big win has qualified him for next week's Masters, which he will tee it up in for the first time since 2024 after missing last year's tournament. The four-time PGA Tour winner has made 12 Masters appearances with a best finish of T14 in 2023.

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And because of what was likely a tiring week and with his spot in the year's first Major now wrapped up, Woodland has withdrawn from this week's Valero Texas Open in order to get some rest and prepare for Augusta.

The state open that was first played in 1922 is the last chance for players to qualify for The Masters, with only this week's champion earning the right to drive down Magnolia Lane, if they aren't already eligible.

Notables competing for a last-gasp Masters start this week include Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel.

Woodland, who was replaced in the field by Jackson Suber, is the latest pro to WD in San Antonio after Pierceson Coody, Nicolai Hojgaard - who also qualified for The Masters last week - and Matti Schmid all pulled out on Monday.

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Ryan Gerard, Isaiah Salinda and Aaron Wise also withdrew over the weekend.

Brian Harman is the defending champion this week.