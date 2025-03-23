Valspar Championship Final Round Leaderboard: Tight Finish In Store At Innisbrook Resort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final round of the Valspar Championship is set-up for a thrilling conclusion, with Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland sharing the lead at seven-under-par.

Along with the leaders, a number of big names are in the chasing pack, with the likes of Major winners Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Lucas Glover just some of the players in contention.

Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course is one of the toughest on the PGA Tour and, with such a tight leaderboard in play, it really is anyone's on Sunday afternoon.

Valspar Championship Leaderboard

-7 ECHAVARRIA, BRIDGEMAN, HOVLAND

ECHAVARRIA, BRIDGEMAN, HOVLAND -6 CAULEY, GLOVER + 3 OTHERS

CAULEY, GLOVER + 3 OTHERS -5 THOMAS + 12 OTHERS