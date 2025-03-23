Valspar Championship Final Round Leaderboard: Tight Finish In Store At Innisbrook Resort

The final round of the Valspar Championship is set-up for a thrilling conclusion, with Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland sharing the lead at seven-under-par.
Along with the leaders, a number of big names are in the chasing pack, with the likes of Major winners Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Lucas Glover just some of the players in contention.
Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course is one of the toughest on the PGA Tour and, with such a tight leaderboard in play, it really is anyone's on Sunday afternoon.
Valspar Championship Leaderboard
- -7 ECHAVARRIA, BRIDGEMAN, HOVLAND
- -6 CAULEY, GLOVER + 3 OTHERS
- -5 THOMAS + 12 OTHERS
Updates from...
BIRDIES GALORE
We're getting to the tail-end of the Sunday groupings and, looking at the leaderboard, a number of players have started their rounds strongly, with multiple under-par.
Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover and Andrew Novak are now six-under for the tournament, while 12 players are at five-under and two back of the leaders.
MAJOR WINNER ON THE CHARGE
Schauffele is continuing his final round charge, with the two-time Major winner birdieing the par 5 14th for his fourth straight birdie.
The World No.3 produced two birdies and seven pars on his front nine, with Schauffele birdieing the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th to get to six-under for the day and tournament, just one back of the leaders.
SPIETH MAKING A MOVE
Three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, fires an excellent approach in at the par 4 second, with his tap-in birdie moving him to four-under-par, three back of the leaders.
Ahead, Lucas Glover has birdied his first three holes to get to six-under and just one back of the leaders, with the former US Open winner searching for a first PGA Tour win since 2023
HELLO ALL
Good morning, afternoon and evening all, and welcome to Golf Monthly's final round coverage at the Valspar Championship, which is set-up to be a thrilling finale.
Currently, there's a three-way tie for the lead, with Nico Echavarria, Jacob Bridgeman and Viktor Hovland sat at seven-under and top of the leaderboard.
As of writing, two-time Major winner Xander Schauffele has made a big move, with the American five-under through 13 holes. He will need to continue that momentum in the final stages to have a chance of a win, but with conditions getting tougher in Florida, it is still all to play for at the Copperhead Course.