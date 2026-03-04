The Staggering Sum Of Money Scottie Scheffler Has Won At The Arnold Palmer Invitational (In Just Five Starts!)
Scottie Scheffler's career earnings on the PGA Tour have exceeded $100 million, with a notable chunk of that arriving in just a handful of appearances at Bay Hill
Most people know by now that Scottie Scheffler is very good at golf. And with that comes the ability to earn an awful lot of money.
The World No.1's Official Money total on the PGA Tour recently surpassed $100 million, with only Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for company in the exclusive nine-figure earnings club.
And, as far as Scheffler's overall career earnings go, we make that number more than $200 million (and climbing steadily early on in 2026), largely thanks to 25 professional wins.
Two of those victories have arrived at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which has helped inflate Scheffler's extraordinary bank balance to the level it now finds itself.
The first of Scheffler's API successes was in 2022 when the then-25-year-old saw off Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Billy Horschel by a stroke after posting five-under for the week.
It was only Scheffler's second-ever PGA Tour victory, but it arrived just weeks after his first at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. For his reward at Bay Hill, the adopted Texan earned $2.16 million.
Then, in 2024, the former University of Texas at Austin golfer absolutely ran away with the title, posting 15-under and winning by five from Wyndham Clark.
With the API having been designated as what is now known as a Signature Event by that point, Scheffler was able to scoop the $4 million first prize.
His record in the other three appearances at this event isn't bad, either, by the way. The four-time Major winner finished a career-worst T15th on his debut in 2020 before Covid ensured he wouldn't have the chance to improve on that in 2021.
Sandwiching his wins in 2022 and 2024 was a respectable T4th in 2023, where an $800,000 windfall arrived at the end of his first title defence. In 2025, during the second title defence, Scheffler managed T11th and collected just over $450,000.
In total, the most dominant figure in men's golf right now has earned more than $7.5 million in just five starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Remarkably, that has allowed him to move within touching distance of Woods in terms of most money won at this event.
In case you weren't aware, Woods has claimed this championship a record eight times from 18 starts and banked almost $7.66 million along the way.
Woods tops the all-time API money list by nearly $86,000, meaning that if Scheffler can finish solo 40th or better this week, he will overtake the 82-time PGA Tour winner's cash total in 12 fewer starts.
Clearly, there are a couple of key caveats involved in that statement - such as inflation and larger prize pools - but the wider point remains that Scheffler is making a considerable amount of money from this event and appears unlikely to stop any time soon.
Below are the top-three earners of all time at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as well as a full breakdown of Scheffler's results and payouts since his debut in 2020.
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL CAREER MONEY LIST
- 1: Tiger Woods - $7,657,559 (18 starts, 8 wins)
- 2: Scottie Scheffler - $7,571,675 (5 starts, 2 wins)
- 3: Rory McIlroy - $5,580,328 (11 starts, 1 win)
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER'S ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL RESULTS AND PAYOUTS
Year
Result
Payout
2020
T15th
$160,425
2022
Won
$2,160,000
2023
T4th
$800,000
2024
Won
$4,000,000
2025
T11th
$451,250
|Row 5 - Cell 0
TOTAL
$7,571,675
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
