Sony Open In Hawaii Leaderboard And Live Updates: Chris Gotterup Leads By Three In PGA Tour Season Opener

AS THINGS STAND... At the 382-yard 15th, Gotterup plays it safer off the tee with an iron and finds the fairway. Sensible stuff, and with the luxury of a three-stroke lead, who can blame him? Right behind him, Patrick Rodgers only has two holes to make a move, with a group of players on 11 under. Robert MacIntyre is back in the clubhouse three behind the leader. (Image credit: Getty Images)

GOTTERUP'S TOP FORM Perhaps it's no real surprise that Gotterup is looking so accomplished out there. He's made the cut in each of his last 11 tournaments, while he was briefly touted as a potential member of the US Ryder Cup team after taking the Genesis Scottish Open title last year. Safe to say the swaying palms and deep blue of the Pacific Ocean framing Waialae Country Club are a little different to North Berwick's Renaissance Club, even in July, but he looks at home wherever he plays at the moment. That said, he narrowly misses the chance of a third birdie in a row at the 13th, but he takes a par and moves on.

GOTTERUP IN CONTROL Very quickly, this looks like getting away from the chasing pack, with Gotterup opening up a three-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers, who is running out of chances. It's not just Gotterup's monster drives that are assisting him in Hawaii - his putter is running hot at exactly the right time as he closes in on his third PGA Tour victory. The latest, at the 13th, was a beautifully judged 26-footer for this second birdie in a row and moving to five under for the round. Gotterup adds another birdie to the card to lead by 3. https://t.co/xM6XBlRc8p pic.twitter.com/47draEIhHQJanuary 19, 2026

CLASS FROM CHRIS GOTTERUP There was encouragement for a comeback for Davis Riley with birdie at the 10th, but he misses his par putt at the 11th to ensure he moves back to 10 under. To make matter worse for Riley, Gotterup makes his birdie putt to move to 15 under with a three-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers!

CHRIS TURNS THE SCREW At the 13th, Gotterup finds the middle of the green with his second shot. He'll have a makeable birdie chance with the opportunity to open up a three-stroke lead. Further on, at the 15th, Patrick Rodgers, who is two back of Gotterup, is looking to keep the pressure on. He'll have a birdie chance of his own. Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre finishes on 12 under, also two behind Gotterup, but it's not likely to be enough.

GOTTERUP STRENGTHENS HIS GRIP Meanwhile, leader Chris Gotterup is getting it done off the tee... before making birdie at the 12th to move to 14 under and a lead of two. Missile off the tee 🚀Solo leader Chris Gotterup sends it 359 yards down the par-4 12th @SonyOpenHawaii.📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/mykTKTBdurJanuary 19, 2026

RECOVERY FOR RILEY At the ninth, Davis Riley stops the rot with a par and he heads to the 10th three behind the leader. All is not lost, but he needs to back up that composure at the ninth with some birdies in the next few holes.

MORAL VICTORY FOR VIJAY One of the surprise entrants this week was 62-year-old Vijay Singh, who has used his career money list status to secure a PGA Tour return. Perhaps even more eyebrow-raising was the fact he made the cut. So, how did he do? Not bad at all. He was never in any danger of troubling the top of the leaderboard, but he headed back to the clubhouse at five under for the tournament and is currently T39. Life in the old dog yet!

DAVIS DISASTER! So, just how has Davis Riley contrived to turn a two-shot overnight lead into a three-shot deficit to Chris Gotterup on the front nine of the final round? Well, he was going along fine with birdies at the third and fifth, which extended his lead to three, before a blip with his first bogey of the day at the sixth. He failed to bounce back, with a second bogey at the seventh before it got even worse with a double at the eighth, which included finding a ditch from his tee shot. Gotterup, meanwhile, has four birdies and one bogey over his front nine to take the lead.

WELCOME! Welcome to the coverage taking you through to the end of play at the first PGA Tour event of the year, the Sony Open in Hawaii. At the start of play, Davis Riley held a two-shot lead, but he's not having the best of times out there, to say the least, with a double-bogey at the eighth the latest in a string of slip-ups, with Chris Gotterup now holding a narrow lead. Let's see how things play out over the next few hours...